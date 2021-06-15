Plants at Home: Where to Start, What Plants to Choose, And How to Care for Them?

15 June 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Indoor plants not only harmoniously complement the interior and visually make the design brighter and fresher but also have a positive effect on the physical and psychological state of the inhabitants of the flat, house, or office.

If you prefer blooming plants, remember that they are more complex to care for. However, you can always try to choose some tulip bulbs that will bring a lot of pleasure. The main thing is to follow all the requirements carefully to grow the flowers successfully.

Where to Start Greening the Flat?

Let’s divide the whole process into several steps.

Step 1. Determine how much natural light the plant will receive

Before choosing a plant, determine the room in which it will stand and check how much sunlight fills this room during the day. All houseplants need natural light, but depending on the species, they have their own special needs. Therefore, the choice should be based on how much natural light the plant needs and whether it will be comfortable in a room of your flat or office.

Step 2. Choose plants

The variety of plants in their appearance, height, and colours will make the space visually more interesting. However, keep in mind: the fewer varieties you choose, the easier it will be to care for them. Some species need more space; others like frequent watering and some fall leaves due to overdried air. And to facilitate the care process, choose plant sets.

Step 3. Consider the placement of plants

Before placing the plants in the room, inspect it. This will help you understand where you want to put them: on windowsills, shelves, dressers or tables, niches in the walls, or empty corners where you can place tall plants in floor pots.

How to Care for Indoor Plants?

To give the plants the most comfortable conditions, follow a few simple but crucial recommendations:

choose young plants for a new place because they adapt faster;

choosing a place for the plant, do not rearrange it. The only exception is if the new place has better conditions;

it is better to water less than to overflow the soil. Excess moisture carries the risk of root rotting;

understanding the natural conditions of the country of origin of the plant will help in caring for it. For example, cacti in the wild grow on poor soils and live for a long time without moisture. So at home, they should be watered sparingly and prevent stagnant water in the pot.

Why Should You Have Plants at Home?

First of all, they lift your spirits and make you more productive. Dry air and dust can irritate your senses. And the microclimate around the plants, on the contrary, increases the humidity, which has a positive effect on humans. A study conducted in the United States showed that plants reduce the amount of dust by 20%. In addition, people who spend time caring about nature are more likely to care about others. And the touch of soft and smooth plants gives a feeling of calm.