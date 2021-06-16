Fathers Day takes place on Sunday 20th June 2021 in Ireland

16 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel in Cork has launched its MAN BOX with Beamish Cookies, Socks, Sausage Rolls and Craft Beer

With Father’s Day just around the corner, The Metropole Hotel in Cork is offering a fantastic gift idea that will show Dads and Granddads just how much you love them.

“The Man Box”, which includes an array of delicious freshly cooked food and drink, is the perfect gift for those of you struggling to find the right present for your Dad, husband, granddad or father-in-law this year.

Roger Russell from The Metropole Hotel Cork says “Why not put a smile on your Dad’s face this Father’s Day and treat him to a gift fit for a king! We’ve come up with the perfect menu so you can spoil your Dad from the comfort of his own home. It’s quick and easy to order and contains a great selection of food and beer and we’ve even thrown in a Yorkie bar and a cosy pair of socks!”

What’s included

A mouth watering 10-hour braised feather blade of beef with crispy onions, served with a flat bread and delicious mint yoghurt dip.

Matt O’Connell’s famous smoked salmon with cream cheese and pickled red onion, served on fresh soda bread from Cuthbert’s bakery.

The MET house jumbo sausage roll with sweet tomato relish.

Sweet double chocolate and Beamish cookies.

House made mini strawberry swiss roll.

Selection of craft beer.

Skip the last minute gift buying this year and order “The Man Box” from The Metropole Hotel Cork today. “The Man Box” can be purchased for €40 and is available from June 18th to June 20th for collection from The Metropole Hotel Cork directly.

You can place your order today by calling (021) 4643700 or book here; https://www.themetropolehotel.ie/fathers-day-cork/