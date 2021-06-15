BUSINESS NEWS: Cork Solicitor joins Johnson & Perrott Motor Group

15 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Cork Business News

Cork Solicitor Richard Martin has been appointed as a non-executive director of Johnson & Perrott Motor Group.

A graduate of University College Cork and Nottingham Trent University, he qualified as a solicitor in 1991 and first made partner at Law firm RDJ in 1995.

Outside of RDJ, he is a director of the Cork University Hospital Charity and of the Glucksman Gallery at UCC. He is also chair of the Barryscourt Trust and a member of the board of management of An Scoil Nasiunta an Chroi Naofa. He is a former director and secretary of Cork Chamber.

In a video message posted on LinkedIn and Sponsored on Facebook he reflected on his business experience and his family ties to Johnson & Perrott CEO Mark Whitaker.

He said: “I’m not entirely unconnected with the Whitaker family – James Whitaker, Mark Whitaker’s grandfather, who took over the running of the company in 1920s, was in fact a brother of my own grandfather, Samuel John Whitaker, so there’s some connection there.

“I bought my first car from Mark’s father David in Emmett Place about 35 years ago.

“So, I’m hugely looking forward to joining the board of what is clearly an extremely successful company. Mark and the entire team of Johnson & Perrott have done an amazing job over the years in bringing the company to where it is today.”