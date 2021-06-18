When will the new Aldi open in Douglas, Cork?

18 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Supermarket to open on former Cinema site in Douglas

Aldi will open their new Douglas store on Thursday 24 June 2021. It’s located on the site of the former Douglas Cinema. ‘CinemaWorld’ ran for 25 years from August 1994 to October 2019. Demolition began in March 2020.

The store, at Eircode T12 Y751, will open to the general public at 9am.

This will be the 24th Aldi store to open in Cork since the first Aldi store opened in Ballincollig in 1999. Aldi now operates 146 stores across the country.

Aldi will be offering a wide range of special opening offers at the new Douglas store including a Bedside Crib for just €39.99 (reduced from €88.52) and a LED Work Light with Stand for just €9.99 (reduced from €63.93). There are lots more Specialbuys too – “all at amazing prices!”

In light of the continuing COVID situation Aldi say they will continue have a series of safety procedures in place on the day including: