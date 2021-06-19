Cork City Council elects Ballincollig-based Cllr Colm Kelleher as 2021-2022 Lord Mayor of Cork

19 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The new Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher (Fianna Fail) was elected last evening at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cork City Council

The Ballincollig-based Fianna Fáil councillor was elected 21 votes to 7

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s AGM took place at Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig rather than in the traditional setting of the Council Chamber, with those present respecting social distancing protocol. City Hall’s Concert Hall, although used for last year’s AGM, was unavailable this year due to its current use as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

In his mayoral speech, the new Lord Mayor said his priorities for the year include leading the recovery of the city’s economy as we learn to live with Covid-19, building on the momentum built in the past year.

He said: “In the year ahead, let us inject the kind of urgency and determination we showed during the pandemic into our work such as the speed the council exhibited rolling out cycle lanes and pedestrianization and improving our outdoor facilities. We need to be sure we do not lose that momentum in getting the job done post Covid.”

He also made the delivery of further housing for Cork City a priority, saying “We here in Cork City Council can be very proud of the fact that we are leading the way nationally as a local authority in the delivery of both social and affordable housing and this is no small part down to forward thinking of our executive and elected members. Let us continue this vital work.”

The school community of Coláiste/Gaelcholáiste Choilm congratulates past pupil Cllr Colm Kelleher on his election as Lord Mayor of Cork City, saying: “Táimid an bhródúil as ár iarscolaire. On this historic occasion, our school was privileged to host Cork City Council’s Annual Meeting this evening in Ballincollig, a town proud to be part of the expanded city of Cork”.