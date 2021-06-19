EAST CORK CRIME: Revenue use search warrant to find 61,000 unstamped Cigarettes hidden in children’s furniture

19 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Yesterday, as a result of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized over 61,000 unstamped cigarettes following the search, under warrant, of a residential property in the Youghal area of County Cork.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Minsk’, ‘Pect and ‘L&M’, had been smuggled into the State from Poland and were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Eva, concealed in children’s furniture. The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €41,500, representing a loss to the Exchequer of over €32,500.

A Polish woman in her 30s was questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.