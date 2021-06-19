How The EuroMillions Superdraw is Taking Wins to the Next Level

19 June 2021

By Roger Jones

The idea of winning the lottery can often seem like the stuff of fantasy. So many of us have dreamt about what we would do if we won the jackpot, with our thought process taking in everything from luxury holidays to sportscars.

However, for some people, such big decisions do become a reality. For instance, the BBC recently outlined how there have been four EuroMillions winners in the UK alone this year, with the latest claiming a jackpot of £111 million.

Irish Success

Ireland has particularly enjoyed plenty of lottery success through the years, with one of the most notable winners being Dolores McNamara. The Limerick Post reports that she won €115 million in 2005 and, by 2013, it was estimated that she would have made €12 million in interest.

There have been a total of 13 Irish winners of the EuroMillions jackpot, with some huge sums being secured. However, many winners have chosen to remain anonymous and opted not to publicise their success. For instance, it is known that €175 million was won by an Irish player in February 2019, yet their actual location was never disclosed. Another major jackpot was secured in Dublin in June 2013, with the player in question winning €93 million.

But, while these are undoubtedly massive wins, did you know there is the possibility to secure even more on the EuroMillions? The EuroMillions Superdraw is an intriguing concept that has the potential to take prizes to a whole new level.

Massive success

The EuroMillions Superdraw sees the jackpot boosted to a minimum of €100 million, with the extra money coming from a special reserve fund. As the latter grows larger, an excess amount is then removed and used to make the Superdraw a reality.

Like any standard lottery, the Superdraw can roll over if there are no winners. However, there is a ceiling to the possible winnings that you could secure as you play the game. When the top prize reaches €190 million, it does not grow any further. Instead, lower prizes are given a boost.

When you bear all of this in mind, there are clearly some major possibilities when it comes to the EuroMillions Superdraw. For example, the boost to lower prizes could ultimately mean that more millionaires are created.

Reaching new heights

All in all, it is incredible to consider how the size of lottery jackpots has grown in recent years. Ireland has been home to some major winners through the decades, but an event like the EuroMillions Superdraw clearly has the power to take things to remarkable new heights.

It will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming years and whether jackpots and prizes go on to surpass the extraordinary current levels they are reaching. Of course, all eyes will also be on the lucky numbers and whether they happen to create some new millionaires in the near future. Many people will be hoping for some luck very soon.