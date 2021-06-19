How to choose a Online Casino – What to look for and why

19 June 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Online casinos are getting increasingly popular continually. Many players, including those with years of gambling experience, are turning their backs to traditional casinos and switching to playing online, due to the many advantages and benefits.

But choosing an online casino can be more intricate than you think. As there are thousands of online casinos, not all of them are of sufficient quality, and many of these are fraudulent. Every first-quality online casino needs to suffice specific criteria, without exceptions. Only those casinos that fulfil all conditions can ensure the safety of player’s data & funds, and a competent gambling experience.

Luckily, there are many ways to avoid the trouble of picking the wrong online casino, and that’s why we are here to explain how to choose an online casino, what to look for, and why.

Availability at your location

Generally, the first step when selecting an online casino is its availability at your location. Due to the gambling laws and regulations, not all online casinos are available worldwide. That is why, the most simplistic way of checking this out is by hitting the favoured online casino’s website, and if it’s not available at your location, you’ll get a notification saying precisely this. Bear in mind, some online casinos allow registration and playing, but don’t allow withdraws at a specific location, so this is another thing to consider.

Casino’s Standing

It’s not easy to tell whether the online casino is reliable or not, by visiting the website or trying out games. Because of this, players should always check out the reviews and ratings of a particular casino, to ensure its regularity, integrity, and reputation.

There will always be players who tried and tested the casino before you, so it's important to check reviews and ratings of online casinos written by experienced gambling enthusiasts to get accurate and objective information. This can preserve plenty of time, as you won't need to look for the proper online casino manually, all you gotta do is select the one that suits all your needs.

Safety & Licensing

Another important thing to pay full attention to is the online casino’s safety and licensing. One of the first early-morning calls concerning online casinos is the lack of those. Make sure that your casino is using SSL encryption to ensure the safety of your data and money.

In addition to that, double-check if the casino platform is holding the license granted by the gambling body authorities. This is the only way to guarantee that random number generators are truly random, as this is regularly monitored and evaluated.

Game list

Regularly, every casino will have essential games like poker, blackjack, roulette, etc. to offer. But what if your casino doesn’t have the specific game you want to play? Again, by visiting the casino’s website, you can discover the list of all available games and their variations. Some casinos offer exclusive games that cannot be found elsewhere, so be mindful of that.

Customer support

Most of the casinos have some sort of customer support, whether through a live chat or email. What’s more important is how responsive they are and will they be able to solve your potential issue or answer your questions. For those reasons, it’s vital to select an online casino with 24/7 customer support. You’ll never know when you might need it, and waiting for a couple of days is unacceptable.