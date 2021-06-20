THE BUSINESS OF TOURISM: Fáilte Ireland unveils digital ‘Discover West Cork’ brochure

20 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fáilte Ireland has thave launched a new digital brochure to showcase the very best of West Cork. The digital brochure was developed by the West Cork Tourism Network (WCTN)1, a representative group which includes Fáilte Ireland, Cork County Council, Pure Cork and local tourism businesses.

The Discover West Cork digital brochure will be promoted on Pure Cork’s website and social media channels and the rich content will be used over the summer months on the Discover Ireland social media channels as part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ domestic marketing campaign.

The link to the digital brochure will be available for local tourism businesses to use on their social media channels and on their websites to encourage visitors to come to West Cork and help them to plan their trip. With the environment and sustainability in mind, a limited amount of printed promotional material with QR codes for the digital brochure will also be distributed to tourism businesses to make it easy for visitors to access information on what to see and do once they arrive.

Speaking about the new brochure, Josephine O’Driscoll, Wild Atlantic Way Manager at Fáilte Ireland, said:

“The Wild Atlantic Way stretches from Kinsale in West Cork to the Inishowen Peninsula in County Donegal. With so much to offer, from stunning landscapes to excellent food, West Cork is the perfect place to start or end a journey along the route. The new brochure, which was developed in collaboration with the local industry, will help tourism businesses to highlight the standout experiences in West Cork to potential visitors and those planning trips to the area while encouraging visitors to see more of the area and increase visitor dwell time when they arrive.”

Irish Independent Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile, who was in Kinsale this morning to launch the new brochure said:

“I’m delighted to be here today at the magnificent Charles Fort in Kinsale to officially launch the Discover West Cork Digital Brochure. West Cork has it all from beaches to mountains and rolling hills, trails and open water. The new digital brochure captures this range of experiences excellently and will make it easy for anyone visiting West Cork to plan a fantastic trip.”

Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork said:

“Whether visitors use the digital brochure to plan their trip before travelling to West Cork, or once they are already staying in the area, it will help highlight the wide variety of things to see and to do in our part of County Cork on the Wild Atlantic Way. Tourism businesses in West Cork are ready to welcome visitors to the area and the brochure will be a great addition in attracting visitors and encouraging them to stay longer.”

Please see a link to the Discover West Cork Digital Brochure here.