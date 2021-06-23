SPORT: Fundraiser Launched to Deliver New Astroturf for Kanturk #NorthCork

23 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Kanturk Community Astroturf Committee are very excited to be rolling out plans for the €1 million development of 116 metre by 76 metre Astroturf pitch at Greenane, Kanturk, adjacent to the Coláiste Treasa sports hall.

The development will also include a pedestrian walkway around the pitch with bollard lighting, and a two-way vehicular access with ample on-site parking facilities with access to Coláiste Treasa’s changing rooms. Full Planning permission has been granted since 2020 on the site which has been secured by way of a long-term lease for this development from Cork County Council with the support of Cork Education and Training Board.

Kanturk Community Astroturf Committee was formed in 2019 by a unique collaboration between Kanturk GAA, Kanturk Rubgy, Kanturk AFC, Coláiste Treasa, Scoil Mhuire, St. Colman’s Boys’ National School, Convent of Mercy Girls’ National School, Kanturk Community Council, Kanturk Chamber of Commerce, Infinity English College, Michael Moynihan TD, Cllr John Paul O’ Shea and members from IRD Duhallow.

Michael Breen, Chairperson of Kanturk Astroturf Committee said “Its just fantastic to have all the local clubs, schools and organisations supporting and driving the project which will have huge benefits for generations to come. The committee are very dedicated & hardworking and have put in huge time and effort since the inception of the project”.#

The works will be carried out in 3 phases beginning with groundworks including clearance, drainage, tarmac and kerbing as well as the laying down of the grass carpet and shockpad to FIFA, World Rugby & GAA standard.

The cost of the development is estimated to be in the region of €1 Million. The committee has applied for a sports capital grant, Leader funding and have been secured a loan from Clann Credo (an organisation which specialises in funding from community projects) as well as a very welcomed €20,000 already secured from Cork County Council Community Fund.

A detailed business & financial plan has been drawn up and is based on local community support from individuals, companies, Kanturk diaspora as well as capital grants from various bodies. The pitch will also generate rental income for financial sustainability.

Padraig Breen, Secretary of Kanturk Astroturf Committe said “This Kanturk community astroturf pitch is an absolutely fantastic especially as all the clubs, schools & Organisations are totally united behind it”.

Padraig added “Fundraising will play key role in getting this project over the line therefore we will be needing the support of the people from the Duhallow region. Our fundraiser was launched this week in association with O Callaghan Motors we are raffling a beautiful flashy red Toyota C-HR Hybrid worth €33,000. The draw will take place on the 7th January 2022. Second prize is €1000 and third prize is €250. If you purchase your tickets before the 24th September your ticket will be also be included in an early bird draw for €1000. Tickets cost €20 or 3 for €50. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.kanturkastroturf.ie or from local participating shops”.

It is anticipated that the development will take two to three years to complete, The committee are planning for works to commence in late June. It is an exciting project and, with the combined efforts of all involved, will enhance the local community for generations to come. We will be providing regular updates of the projects as the works proceed.

Local TD Michael Moynihan TD (FF) said “This is a very exciting project not just for the town of Kanturk but also for the entire Duhallow area, a huge amount of work has gone into bringing the project to this point and there are a very dedicated hard working group driving it of which I am delighted to be part of”

John Murphy, Principal, Colaiste Treasa Secondary School said “This facility is paramount to the community and all the sporting organisations in the area. The pitch will be available to all the local schools during the day and open to the local clubs and community in the evenings, weekends and during the holidays. Coláiste Treasa in conjunction with Cork ETB are delighted to be able to provide the site and the transfer of the lease to develop the astroturf as well as providing the changing facilitates”.

The facility will be accessible to all in the community and its hinterland. It has the support of many clubs and organisations across the Duhallow region.

Thomas Horgan, Vice Chairperson of Kanturk Astroturf Committee added “This development will be a fabulous facility for the youth of Kanturk and the surrounding area. Supported by the schools and sports clubs of Kanturk as a venue for all year round sports training this Astroturf surface will be flood-lit and an ideal all year round training venue. The provision of pedestrian access and ample car park spaces will provide easy access. We are convinced this venue will be in high demand”

Local Councillor John Paul O’Shea (FG) said “This will be a wonderful amenity for Kanturk Town and the catchment area it serves. It has the full backing of our sporting, educational and community organisations of the Town which is great to see. I look forward to seeing this project progress over the coming weeks and months”.