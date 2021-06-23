BUSINESS NEWS: Cork PR firm celebrates 5 years in business

23 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

Cork based communications and events agency ETC is celebrating a year of major wins at national and international industry awards, and an expanding client base, as it marks 5 years in business.

The consultancy, which helps businesses and brands to tell and share their story, was just recently awarded the prestigious Best PR campaign in Ireland at the All-Ireland Marketing Awards for the ‘Shop that Nearly Wasn’t’ campaign for Breakthrough Cancer Research, the world’s first shop and events space stocked and staffed by cancer survivors, in partnership with creative agency The Brill Building.

This follows on from other recent big wins including Best Tourism Award at the Irish Enterprise Awards in April, a European Award for Excellence in Experiential Events in October 2020, and a PRII/PRCA Award for Excellence in PR in June 2020.

Reflecting on her first five years in business and the success of the agency, managing director of ETC Niamh Murphy (who previously worked with Hopkins Communications) said, “It’s such an honour to have our relatively new Cork agency recognised amongst big national and international PR and events companies. These awards are a testament to our team’s eye for detail, passion for results, and heart for service, which we inject into every campaign, and they have helped us to embark on an exciting growth phase.”

Over the past 5 years ETC, which is an acronym for the company’s core specialities in Events, Tourism and Communications, have managed PR, marketing and events for high profile companies and organisations throughout Ireland, including TG4, Visit Cork, the Croke Park visitor attractions, Iceskating.ie, The Nightmare Realm and Kilkenny Group. They also recently started working with a number of new clients including Tyndall National Institute, Flynn Hotel Group and Atlantia Food Clinical Trials.

In addition, ETC is the agency behind the promotion or production of some of the largest conferences, concerts, festivals and experiences in Cork including the annual Cork Business Association dinner and awards, which were this year staged virtually to phenomenal acclaim, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, the Cork International Choral Festival, the International Space Studies Conference which welcomed 800 delegates to Cork for 8 weeks in 2017, the European Wind Energy Science Conference 2019, and the Royal Cork Yacht Club’s historic 300 year celebrations in 2020.

Niamh Murphy and her team, Clair Phillips, Maria Rolston, Mary Leneghan and original co-founder Damien O’Mahony (who previously worked with Cork City Council), who continues as a tourism consultant, are deeply invested in business and tourism regionally in Cork and nationally. Niamh is on the executive of the Cork Business Association and the communications steering committee for We Are Cork.