All you need to know about online casino bonuses

24 June 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you overwhelmed by all of the choices you have when it comes to online casino bonuses and are having a hard time choosing the right one? Are you new to online casinos and want to know which one would be the best for you to choose?

In recent years, online gambling and online casinos have become incredibly popular. While gambling at traditional casinos is still just as popular as always, online casinos seem to be taking the world by storm and taking advantage of all of the technological advancements that are available to them.

Although the concept of online casinos isn’t very new, people have only started playing at them recently. As a way to encourage new people to play, online casinos have introduced bonuses for both new and returning players to enjoy. If you are having trouble understanding the different bonuses for choosing the right one, here is everything you need to know about them.

Why do casinos use bonuses?

Online casinos are still relatively new to the world and most people would prefer to play at a regular land-based casino because they know what to expect and they understand how it works. However, online casinos are the way of the future and the way to encourage new players to play at their sites is by giving them incentive. This incentive is through the bonuses, and there are different types of bonuses available such as these here. However, bonuses are not only reserved for the new players, they are also dished out to those who are loyal and returning players as a way to reward them. By rewarding returning and loyal players, they are encouraging their players to continue playing at their site.

While traditional casinos are great because you get a fully immersive experience, they don’t need to have a way to keep players interested because the vibe of the casino itself would be enough.

Welcome bonuses

As a player that is new to online casinos, the very first bonus you would ever be offered is the welcome bonus. Welcome bonuses are only offered to new players and they are an incentive to get people to create an account with their site.

When it comes to any kind of bonus you will be offered the following depending on the site. Free spins at the slots, free rounds at table games, free money to bet on games of your choosing, or even a combination of these. The following few bonuses are all various ones that you might find included in a welcome bonus.

No deposit bonuses

As a newcomer, one of the best bonuses that you could try out is the no deposit bonus. This bonus is exactly what it sounds like; you don’t need to make any deposit in order to receive it.

In order to get your no deposit bonus, all you will need to do is create an account with the online casino offering it. However, it is important to remember that all bonuses come with a catch, this being the wagering requirements, an amount you need to bet on your personal money in order to receive your winnings. Typically, the wagering requirement on no deposit bonuses would be a little tougher to complete.

Deposit bonuses

Completely contrasting the not deposit bonus, you have the deposit bonus. Again, this is exactly what it sounds like, a deposit that you will receive once you have made a deposit. In order to receive the bonus, you need to deposit a minimum required amount into your casino account. Just like other bonuses, these have wagering requirements, however, these aren’t as hefty as the no deposit bonuses because of the fact that you have already deposited a bit of money into your account and are almost guaranteed to continue playing.

Cashback bonuses

Last but not least, you have the cashback bonus. This is a bonus that returning players will be able to receive. Essentially this bonus is for those who are consistently losing and need a little bit of motivation to continue playing. The cashback bonus is a percentage of the money that you have lost, which is returned to you in the form of a bonus that will allow you to continue playing.