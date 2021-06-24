SOCCER: New commercial partner for Cork City FC Academy

24 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce Gino’s Gelato as a new official partner to the Cork City FC Academy. The partnership will include Gino’s Gelato branding being displayed on the bottom back of CCFC’s boys Under 14, U15, U17 and U19s jerseys, whilst also being displayed on our academy girls U17 and U19s jerseys for the 2021 season.

With three stores currently open in Cork City Centre, and a fourth opening very soon, Gino’s uses only 100% Irish organic milk with the finest Italian ingredients creating a gelato that has even beaten the Italians themselves in competitions & is now adorned with awards both in Ireland & abroad.

Speaking at the launch of the new partnership, Commercial Manager Paul Deasy said the following: “We are delighted to welcome Gino’s Gelato on board through our academy for the coming season. It is another great partnership for the club that will help in grow and develop the already flourishing academy. We look forward to working with Gino’s and would encourage anyone associated with the club to support Gino’s and all of our great sponsors in these times”.

Speaking on behalf of Gino’s, Chief Operations Officer, Majella Cafolla had the following to say: “We are delighted to be on board as a new partner for the Cork City FC Academy. Our Family at Gino’s Gelato would like to welcome your Family to experience our Gino`s Gelato, Crepes & Waffles in our Cork stores in Oliver Plunkett Street, Paul Street and Patrick Street”.

