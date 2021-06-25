SOCCER: Cork City FC team news ahead of tonights Shelbourne match

25 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

Cork City FC are back on the road this week for their second consecutive away game in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, as they make the trip to Tolka Park to take on old rivals Shelbourne this evening.

The Rebel Army will be looking to build on last Friday’s impressive victory over Athlone Town, in which goals from Alec Byrne and Jack Baxter secured a 2-0 victory, bringing an end to a four game winless run. Friday’s opponents are still unbeaten this season, sitting in top spot, eight points ahead of second-placed Treaty United, and will be aiming to secure a seventh consecutive victory.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, City boss Colin Healy said: “It was a very good performance from us last week against Athlone. Everybody played well and the work rate was there. We scored two good goals and that gives us confidence going up to Shels. It’s going to be a challenge but it’s one that the players should enjoy.”

“Shelbourne are a very good, experienced side with very good players. They’re having a good spell at the minute and are in a good position, but it’s football – they could get a couple of bad results and have other teams catch up with them. We know it’s going to be a very difficult game on Friday night.”

Cian Coleman was also on media duty this week, and he “After the Cabinteely game, nobody was happy. We knew that we had to go win the game against Athlone, and we did. We know Friday is going to be a tough game, but we’ll be going up there with a lot of confidence after last week’s game so we’ll be ready.”

“We’re only six points away from those play-off spots, and you’ve seen how things can change in this league. Shels have been consistent, but no one else has. A win on Friday would push up the table, so we’re focusing on that.”

On the injury front, Healy rates Alec Byrne as “touch and go” having picked up a hamstring injury against Athlone. Ronan Hurley may feature, but George Heaven, Cian Bargary and Rob Slevin will miss out.

The match will be broadcast on LOI TV. You can buy a season pass for €49, or purchase a single match pass for just €5.