Cork TD urges 18 to 34-year-olds to get Covid-19 vaccine

3 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan has welcomed the decision to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine for 18 to 34-year-olds through pharmacies and is calling on that cohort to avail of the opportunity to grab a jab as soon as they can.

Earlier this week Deputy O’Sullivan had called for the Government to open the vaccination programme to 18 to 34-year-olds as soon as was possible.

Following the announcement, he commented, “I’m very pleased to see that young people can now apply to get the vaccine. Young people have sacrificed so much in the past 18 months and they deserve the opportunity to have their lives return to some form of normality now.”

“I would urge all people between the ages for 18 and 34 to apply now to get a vaccine. They have played a tremendous part in helping to suppress this terrible virus and they now deserve the chance to grab a jab.”