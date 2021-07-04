New marina to boost East Cork tourism

4 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A feasibility study to assess possible options for the installation of a marina in Youghal Harbour in east Cork should be carried out, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Cork East TD Deputy David Stanton said, “The establishment of a marina in Youghal Harbour has been mooted for a long time as a means of increasing tourism in the East Cork region. Much progress has been made on Youghal’s waterfront facilities in recent years and it’s now time we start putting plans in place for the construction of a new marina.

“We’ve seen a number of developments in Youghal recently that have aided local marine recreation and tourism. I was delighted to work with Cork County Council officials firstly on the installation of visitor moorings and later on the opening of the Youghal Harbour Pontoon, both of which have proven to be very successful.

“The quality of the local water has also improved dramatically in recent years with the opening of Youghal’s ultra-modern wastewater treatment plant which in turn has assured Blue Flag status for the local Claycastle and Redbarn beaches. These developments coupled with the town’s scenic position on the Blackwater estuary makes it an incredibly attractive coastal destination.

“Youghal has seen considerable investment in both historical infrastructure and new recreational amenities in recent years with attractions such as the Clock Gate Tower, St Mary’s Collegiate Church, the Town Walls, Raleigh Quarter and Youghal Boardwalk proving very popular. I was also delighted to secure funding for Youghal to host Ironman events for three years with a very successful first event in 2019 providing considerable tourism opportunities for the town. The event has unfortunately been suspended since due to health restrictions, but I look forward to Youghal hosting another great triathlon next summer.

“I must commend Cork County Council on the work it has undertaken to date in developing such tourism initiatives in Youghal, and the strong support of both the council and the local public remains evident in seeking to progress the town’s tourism offering further.

“I have written to the Chief Executive of Cork County Council to ask that the council consider the possibility of conducting a feasibility study on proposals to install a marina which would assess a variety of factors including location, design and access.

“I believe that the development of a marina in Youghal Harbour would fill an existing gap in the southern coastline for marine tourism and help to further promote Youghal both nationally and internationally. Together with the development of the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, a marina would be a gamechanger for the town and the wider East Cork area, further encouraging visitors to travel to Youghal to pursue maritime leisure activities and visit the town’s numerous parks, restaurants, bars, shops and accommodation providers”, concluded Deputy Stanton.