WEST CORK TOURISM: ‘Argideen Valley Trail’ opens

22 July 2021

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan recently officially opened the new Argideen Valley Trail walkway in picturesque West Cork. Works were recently completed on the installation of way-markers, map boards and interpretive signs along the new walking route that runs from Ballinscarthy to Timoleague and onto Courtmacsherry.

The walk is approximately 15kms in length and funding for the project was awarded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Mayor Coughlan, said of the Argideen Valley Trail,

“This walkway connects Ballinascarthy down to Timoleague and Courtmacsherry and the Seven Heads walks, expanding the connectivity of walking routes in this beautiful part of Cork. As well as scenery, this area has a wealth of history and heritage and interpretive signage improves the visitor experience greatly. It’s a lovely asset for the community and a wonderful attraction for visitors. Heritage and cultural tourism are key to the economic success of the county. The development of the Argideen walkway will provide a key piece of recreational infrastructure that links rural development, tourism development and the development of a local amenity.”

The walk beginning in Ballinascarthy beside the Henry Ford car, goes to Timoleague and onto Courtmacsherry, traversing scenic countryside, along very quiet roads with great views of the surrounding landscape, passing through the smaller villages of Clogagh and Inchy Bridge, with 7 points of interest for visitors. The theme of the walk ‘Walk through History’ highlights the diverse historical, physical and cultural landscape of this area of West Cork, and draws visitors further inland.

The way-markers, map boards and interpretive signs along the route help keep visitors on track and provide information on some of the key sites along the route.