Fish kill confirmed on River Ilen in Skibbereen, West Cork

22 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection, management and conservation of the Irish inland fisheries resource, is investigating a major fish kill on the Ilen River in Skibbereen, West Cork.

Fisheries Officers were alerted to the incident by a call from a member of the public early on the morning of Wednesday, July 21st.

Officers estimate that there were around 2,000 fish mortalities across several species including sea trout, salmon, eel and flounder.

Fish mortalities were detected over a 2 kilometre stretch of the River Ilen, downstream from the centre of Skibbereen town. Water and fish samples were taken from the scene by Inland Fisheries Ireland Officers and removed for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory.

Investigations are ongoing and Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to comment on the cause of the fish kill at this stage, pending further analysis of samples taken.

The River Ilen provides an important habitat for sea trout and salmon and is one of the prime angling rivers in the South-West of the country.

To report fish kills, members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.

Photography caption: Assistant Inspector with Inland Fisheries Ireland, John Twomey, pictured with fish samples at the scene of a recent fish kill along the River Ilen in Skibbereen in West Cork. Investigations into the cause of the fish kill are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.