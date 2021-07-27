SPORTS: Cork’s Sanita Puspure 10/1 From 25/1 For RTÉ Sports Award Ahead Of Gold Medal Bid

27 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

There has been a surge in support for Irish athletes at the Olympics and BoyleSports have had to cut the odds on some medal hopefuls being crowned RTÉ Sports Person of the Year winner.

Punters have started to get behind some of their favourite sports stars with Sanita Puspure in particular coming in for significant support to win a gold medal this week.

The Cork based rower is being well backed as the 2/1 second favourite to win gold in the Women’s Single Sculls and as a result, her odds have also sunk into 10/1 from 25/1 to be crowned the RTÉ Sports Personality of the Year as punters predict success in Tokyo.

Irish pair Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy eased to victory in their heat in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls and are now 1/3 favourites to go on and win the gold medal. O’Donovan has been backed into 13/2 from 33/1 to win the RTÉ gong, with pressure starting to build on long-time favourite Rachael Blackmore who remains 1/25 following a stellar year in the saddle.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Punters are expecting Ireland to make their mark in the medal table this week with rowers Sanita Puspure, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy all well fancied for golds in their respective categories. As a result, we have seen huge interest in the RTÉ Sports Person of the Year market, with Puspure now 10/1 from 25/1 and O’Donovan 13/2 from 33/1, so watch out Rachael Blackmore.”

RTE Sports Personality Of The Year 2021 ~ Outright Betting