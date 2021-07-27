SPORTS: Cork’s Sanita Puspure 10/1 From 25/1 For RTÉ Sports Award Ahead Of Gold Medal Bid

27 July 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
There has been a surge in support for Irish athletes at the Olympics and BoyleSports have had to cut the odds on some medal hopefuls being crowned RTÉ Sports Person of the Year winner.
Punters have started to get behind some of their favourite sports stars with Sanita Puspure in particular coming in for significant support to win a gold medal this week.
The Cork based rower is being well backed as the 2/1 second favourite to win gold in the Women’s Single Sculls and as a result, her odds have also sunk into 10/1 from 25/1 to be crowned the RTÉ Sports Personality of the Year as punters predict success in Tokyo.
Irish pair Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy eased to victory in their heat in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls and are now 1/3 favourites to go on and win the gold medal. O’Donovan has been backed into 13/2 from 33/1 to win the RTÉ gong, with pressure starting to build on long-time favourite Rachael Blackmore who remains 1/25 following a stellar year in the saddle.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Punters are expecting Ireland to make their mark in the medal table this week with rowers Sanita Puspure, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy all well fancied for golds in their respective categories. As a result, we have seen huge interest in the RTÉ Sports Person of the Year market, with Puspure now 10/1 from 25/1 and O’Donovan 13/2 from 33/1, so watch out Rachael Blackmore.”
RTE Sports Personality Of The Year 2021 ~ Outright Betting
1-25 Rachael Blackmore
13-2 Paul O’Donovan
10 Sanita Puspure
25 Katie Taylor
50 Any Dublin Senior Footballer
50 Rory McIlroy
50 Shane Lowry
50 David Clifford
66 TJ Reid
66 Gearoid Hegarty
66 Annalise Murphy
100 Jack Kennedy
100 Ciaran Kilkenny
100 Padraig Harrington
100 Rhys McClenaghan
100 Cian Lynch
100 Kelly Harrington
200 Sam Bennett
200 Natalya Coyle
200 Jack Wooley
200 Phil Healy
250 Gary O’Donovan
250 Fintan McCarthy
500 Nicolas Roche
