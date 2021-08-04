More Gardai for Cork’s largest town – Carrigaline

4 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline has 4th lowest Garda numbers in the State, with number of Gardaí in Carrigaline dropping over the last year despite growth in town – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has called on the Minister for Justice to increase Garda numbers for Carrigaline as an urgent priority.

He was speaking after identifying that of all large towns across the State (with population of over 10,000) Carrigaline had the 4th lowest Garda numbers, with the number of Gardaí serving Carrigaline decreasing over the last year.

The Cork South Central TD said:

“The stats show that there are only 20 gardaí serving the over 15,000 people of Carrigaline. That is 3 less gardaí, compared to this time last year.

“Of all the large towns in the state, only 3 towns fare worse in terms of Garda numbers – Skerries in Dublin and Maynooth and Celbridge in Kildare, which are only 6km from each other in any event.

“It makes sense that the number of gardaí should reflect the population of the town. Yet, when we look at towns of a similar size to Carrigaline, they have significantly more Garda resources.

“Leixlip for example, has a slightly lower population than Carrigaline, but has 4 times the number of Gardaí.

“The community in Carrigaline have been calling out for increased Garda resources for a number of years now. It is shocking, that instead of increasing the resources for the town, Carrigaline has actually lost 3 of its gardaí over the last year.

“Evidence shows that visibility of Gardaí is crucial to tackle rime. We need resources to ensure crime that is happening is tackled head on, and to prevent crime occurring in the first instance. However, with the current ratios, there is only 1 garda for every 788 people living in Carrigaline.”

Sinn Féin Area Rep for Carrigaline, Eoghan Fahy, added:

“Carrigaline is a vibrant, rapidly-growing community. There are many committed Gardaí of all ranks and community gardaí that I know are endeavouring to respond to incidents as soon as possible.

“However, despite their best efforts locally, the fact is that gardaí are not getting the resources they deserve.

“It is only fair that every community feels secure, and that their gardaí have the appropriate resources to ensure the safety of the people of their town. “

Ó Laoghaire concluded:

“Allocating additional gardaí to Carrigaline is an essential measure, to ensure that the town can continue its growth as a dynamic, welcoming community.

“The community of Carrigaline have not been well served by recent allocations of Gardaí. I have raised this with the Minister for Justice as an issue that must be tackled urgently and as a priority.”