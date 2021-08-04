Live outdoor music returns to County Cork

4 August 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

It’s called Cork Co Co Pops (the ‘Co Co’ being short for County Council)

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan has officially launched ‘Cork Co Co Pops’, a series of more than 120 live outdoor performances taking place across the county throughout August and September. With a variety of offerings, from theatre to trad, spoken word to rock, classical and opera, ‘Cork Co Co Pops’ really has something for everyone.

There will be concerts in parks, cafes, markets and beaches in locations such as Roberts Cove, Mitchelstown Square, Main Street Macroom and Youghal with the majority of events free of charge. Performances include Lisa Hannigan and Mick Flannery in O’Donovan Rossa Memorial Park, Skibbereen as well as Aine Duffy with her converted horsebox ‘The Duffbox’ in Garylucas. Doneraile Arts Festival, and Clonakilty Guitar festival.

Supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, ‘Cork Co Co Pops’ is an expansive programme of events provided by Cork County Council to support performers and bring live events to local communities.

Launching the programme, Mayor of County Cork Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said:

“Cork Co Co Pops marks a very welcome return to live performance. It will be a great boost to both performers, audiences and communities. It is wonderful to see live events in places you wouldn’t traditionally see them such as Rocky Bay beach. Cork Pops Orchestra will also be entertaining residents outside care homes throughout the county. There truly is something for all ages and tastes.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey also highlighted how Covid-19 has had a significant impact on performers and venues:

“While there have been a number of fantastic virtual events, we all miss the atmosphere of a live performance and have come to truly value the importance of Arts and Culture in our lives. Supporting the Arts continues to be a priority for Cork County Council and ‘Cork Co Co Pops’ is a real demonstration of how we continue the reopening of our towns and villages following a very difficult year.”

While Cork County Council is encouraging everyone to enjoy the performances, attendees are asked to adhere to public health guidelines, to maintain social distancing and to remain in their pods for their own safety and for the safety of others.

Who?

Cork Co Co Pops will feature appearances from A Cow in The Water, Áine Duffy and the Duffbox, Aoife Scott, Ben Gould, Billy Kennedy & Band, Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, Bog The Donkey, Clover, Coachford Players, Cork Pops Quartet, Emma Langford & Band, Fia rocks, FILOLOGY, Freddy White, Fyünkay, Glór Binn, Hank Wedel & friends, Hifilutin Flute Quartet, Karl Nesbitt, Kilmichael Amateur Drama Group, Kinsale Amateur Orchestral Society, Lisa Hannigan, Long Way Home Duo, Longbeach, Matty Davis, Mick Flannery, Moze Jacobs New Vintage, Nyle Wolfe, Ryan Morgan & Jean Wallace, Pat Barrett, Paul McMahon , Pretty Happy, Quangodelic, Rattle the Boards, Revenge, Sam Ó Buachalla, Scéalta Productions Spero String Quartet, Stan Notte, Sullane Players, Thaddeus Ó Buachalla , The Crossover, The Fresh Air Collective, The Johnny Bongos Band, Tilt.