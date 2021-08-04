Little Island based ‘Enware’ create App to measure carbon footprint of your employees

4 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Enware, has just been launched, enabling organisations to commit to sustainability and harness the benefits of having a proven, reportable sustainability programme running across their organisation.

The comprehensive new online platform, the only one of its kind globally, assists and supports engagement with an organisation’s energy reduction and environmental schemes, and aims to inform and educate staff members on energy saving and better environmental practices. Enware also encourages staff involvement in an organisation’s energy and environmental policies through feedback opportunities. By engaging with staff on energy awareness, it can make standards like ISO50001 and ISO14001 less alien to those staff members that are not engaged in these standards on a day-to-day basis.

Explaining the rationale behind the development of the unique Enware software solution, co-founder, John Keohane said “By running an initial investigation and conducting a staff perception survey, a company will learn a lot about how best to achieve energy reduction and better environmental practices through behavioural change. Developing a staff energy and environmental awareness programme will empower staff to work in more energy-efficient ways. Once it is supported by senior leadership, and embeds energy-saving and better environmental behaviours into core business energy processes, the programme will focus on fewer, but higher-impact, behaviours.”

Using an array of innovative services, interacting directly with management and staff, the mobile friendly and responsive tablet design of Enware allows for staff feedback, assists with the creation of energy teams within organisations, educates staff on company policies, helps staff identify energy saving ideas, makes energy saving part of the staff ethos, allows for incentives and staff rewards and ultimately results in CO2 reduction with savings made.

Speaking about the technology, Keohane said “Through the platform we measure each user’s carbon footprint, and in turn give the organisation the average user carbon footprint as their benchmark on which to improve over time. As users take positive environmental steps in behaviour, their carbon footprint is adjusted to reflect this, and ultimately encourage users to keep reducing their harmful impact on the planet.”

Keohane continued “Enware is focussed on improving energy efficiency within businesses and reducing energy waste throughout an organisation by helping employees to understand their personal impact. By engaging with staff and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to reduce their personal energy consumption, it can have a positive impact within both their working and domestic environment.”

Enware’s creators are proud of their involvement in staff energy awareness programmes in Ireland, and are heavily involved in all sectors from Pharma and Manufacturing to offices and PS. In recognition of the significance of the new online platform, Enware was named as a finalist in the “Green Technology of the Year” category at the Green Awards, the leading platform for sustainability intelligence, leadership and innovation in best green practice in Ireland.

Enware is available to organisations of all sizes, and more information is available at www.enware.team