23 Heritage Projects set to benefit from Cork County Council’s new Heritage Grant Scheme

5 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced the first recipients of its new Heritage Grant Scheme, with 23 Historical and Community groups set to benefit from up to €1,000 each in funding.

The successful projects include a wide range of historical publications, Heritage Week events, exhibitions, archives, video documentaries and condition reports for important local heritage buildings. They are across such locations as Ballygarvan, Bandon, Carrigadrohid, Charleville, Coppeen, Inchigeelagh, Kanturk, Lombardstown, Macroom, Mitchelstown and Youghal.

Welcoming the scheme, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan highlighted how, “The County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme is a wonderful new initiative. We are a county steeped in history; from natural heritage, maritime heritage, cultural heritage, architectural heritage, archaeological heritage, folklore, traditional crafts and so much more. It’s important that this history is preserved for generations to come. This grant is in recognition of the great work being undertaken by groups in almost every town and village. I know that even small levels of support offer a big help with some exceptional projects.”

In total, 34 applications were submitted to Cork County Council with 23 projects awarded funding to a total value of €17,500. The average grant awarded to applicants was €761.

The successful applicants are: