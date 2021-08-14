Recognition for Cork company developing Beekeeping Technology

14 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ApisProtect technology comprises of:

A wireless in-hive sensor device.

A base station (to collect and transmit data).

A dashboard to provide actionable insights to beekeepers in real-time

The Financial Times Sifted website has now highlighted ApisProtect as one of the Irish startups and scaleups “to watch in 2021”. ApisProtect first made this list in 2020 and are thrilled to be featured amongst so many inspirational Irish start-ups and scaleups again in 2021. European tech startups and scaleups to watch in 2021 | Sifted

Headquartered at the Rubicon Centre, MTU, Bishopstown, Cork, Ireland, capitalising on innovative and award-winning academic research, ApisProtect uses cutting-edge science, engineering, and advanced business processes to bring honey bee monitoring technology to every corner of the globe.

Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy, CEO and co-founder said “It has been a busy few months launching our product in Ireland and the UK and continuing installs across the U.S. It is great to receive this recognition of our team and our product”

The team at Sifted publish this list every year, it is great to see the Irish Startup ecosystem recognised around the world. ApisProtect is delighted to be recognised amongst these prestigious Irish companies.“It’s a mixture of the big and the small, the well known and the under the radar. But all are making waves. Keep reading below and stay informed about Europe’s new economy!” Sifted.

“ApisProtect may not be the biggest Irish startup, but it’s in an exciting field (much beloved by Sifted) of bee-tech. Founded in 2017, ApisProtect develops internet-connected beehive sensors and has raised more money than any bee-tech business in the world.” Sifted

About ApisProtect

ApisProtect brings groundbreaking technology to commercial beekeeping. Using a combination of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies we remotely extract and interpret data from hives. We convert this data into meaningful insight about operations, enabling beekeepers to deploy their labour and resources to maximum effect, creating an extra $100 of value per hive annually. ApisProtect is providing the most accurate, reliable, and beekeeper-friendly technology in this market.

The global bee population, which is vital for the environment, human health, and global food security, is declining and under continued threats, including climate change, biocide use, pathogens and suboptimal management practices. ApisProtect’s disruptive innovations help combat these threats. Led by a female CEO, it takes pride in its ten employees, having equality and green policies at its core.

The company was founded in 2017 to design and create ground-breaking hive-management technology in Europe. The company has built an innovative system involving sensors, global communications, and artificial intelligence to proactively improve beekeeping outcomes while increasing productivity and reducing beekeeping costs.