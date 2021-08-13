‘ActionZero’ is a new green energy company based in Cork, and it’s going to create 80 jobs @denisjco

13 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Two of the country’s leading green energy businesses – Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions – have announced a merger that will create a new company to help industry and businesses to dramatically reduce their carbon footprint.

The new company – ActionZero – has developed a patented turnkey technology called the EscoPodTM, which generates heat in a process that eliminates the need for fossil fuel. In particular, it offers a solution for difficult to decarbonise high-temperature heat across a range of market sectors.

The technology is integrated with an analytics platform that uses data to optimise efficiency and report on the transition to green, renewable energy. The CEO of the newly merged entity is Denis Collins, a former global executive with IBM, and previous chairman of IDA Ireland Regional Development.

ActionZero presently has 22 staff based in Cork (Core House, Pouladuff Road, Cork T12 D773) and Kerry, with sales staff deployed throughout Ireland. It’s expected to add a further 80 jobs over the next three years as demand increases for its services.

Energy Services was established as a power and energy consultancy 28 years ago by Cork businessman Tom Lynch, and has operated in over 16 countries around the globe. Straightline Energy Solutions has a strong track record of developing innovative green technologies for use in industry.

The new firm, ActionZero, is one of a suite of green energy companies in which businessman Pearse Flynn has a major interest.

CEO of ActionZero Denis Collins said,

“I’ve always had a passion for combining commercial opportunity and social good, and ActionZero ticks both of those boxes. It’s no secret that we’re facing a climate crisis and as the world continues to push towards a zero emissions future, we’re here to make that a reality. There’s a significant global market opportunity and ActionZero is a highly skilled organisation that clearly addresses that, delivering fully funded solutions through patented technology and analytics to make a better planet for all.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD has welcomed the announcement, and said,

“This is an exciting jobs announcement for Cork and the wider Munster region. Ireland’s ambition is to more than halve carbon emissions over the course of this decade. We need all sectors working together, developing new cutting-edge technology and ActionZero is an example of that. I’m looking forward to seeing Denis and the team at ActionZero bring value and growth as well as high-quality jobs to our energy sector in the coming years.”

The EscoPodTM is coming to market at a time when companies are struggling to meet increasing demands to decarbonise existing facilities. Initial target companies include those in food, healthcare, hospitality and commercial sectors.

ActionZero is at an advanced stage of negotiations with a number of companies looking to deploy the new technology, which will enable their facilities to become fossil fuel-free, generating their heat requirements emissions-free using green renewable electricity.

Denis Collins added,

“The Munster region will be the place to be as we strive to create a cluster of energy focused organisations in our area that will serve the world as a global energy hub. Together we can create a triple helix to collaborate with industry, government, public sector and academia all working towards the common goal of a future free of emissions. The road to zero starts here and it’s one I’m very proud to be on.”

The EU aims to be climate-neutral by 2050 – an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The Irish Government wants Ireland to cut its emissions by 51% by 2030.