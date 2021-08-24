GOLF: @CopeFoundation 25th annual Golf Classic took place last weekend @MonkstownGC

24 August 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Keen golfers joined people of all abilities for Cope Foundation’s 25th annual Golf Classic, sponsored by O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors. The event took place last Thursday 19th and Friday 20th of August at Monkstown Golf Club

This fundraiser generates much-needed funds for Cope Foundation, the organisation supporting people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across Cork city and county to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’. Considering the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on fundraising, this event has never been more important to the Cork-based organisation.

A total of 58 teams, primarily from the Cork corporate community, teed off over the two days at Monkstown Golf Club. Two teams of people supported by Cope Foundation took part in the tournament. The Northern Ireland Blind Golf Association (NIBGA) also attended.

The Overall Winner of the event and proud recipient of the Bord Gáis Perpetual Trophy was Mr. Frank Malone and his team. In 2nd was Mr. Gary Duffy and his team, and 3rd prize went to the team representing Goldcrop. The winner of the Longest Drive competition, sponsored by First South Credit Union Ltd. was Damien Crowley, of Southcoast Homes and Construction (men’s competition), and Mary Purcell of the Desmond Group (ladies competition). The winner of the Nearest The Pin competition, sponsored by Carbery Group, was Billy Finn, of Cuddy O’Leary and Foley. Johnson & Perrott Motor Group sponsored the car for the Hole in One competition, but there were no winners. An impressive golf simulator experience called Trackman was enjoyed by all participants on the day and this was sponsored by Bluebird Care. A special Trackman nearest the pin competition was won by Brian Walsh, of Intelligo.

Terence McSweeney, Manager of Cope Foundation’s Physical Activity and Sports Department said the inclusivity element was to the fore at this year’s event. He said, “It was wonderful to see teams made up of people supported by the Cope Foundation and golfers from Muskerry and Cobh Golf Clubs – two Cork clubs who are investing in making their clubs and course more inclusive. Two blind golf teams also took part in the event. We believe that there is a place in sport for everyone regardless of ability or disability. Everyone has their own reason for playing golf but for most people it’s for fun. I believe the social element and the camaraderie is vital and that was clear to see over the two days of the Golf Classic.”