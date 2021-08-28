CITY CENTRE, CLOYNE & TRACTON: Ortús Chamber Music Festival returns on 3rd-5th September 2021

28 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The highly anticipated 2021 Ortús Chamber Music Festival will start on Friday, September 3rd with the opening concert in MTU Cork School of Music in Cork ‪at 8pm. Ortús Artistic Director, Sinéad O’Halloran will perform alongside Hannah Miller on French Horn, Stephanie Appelhans on Violin, Francesca Gilbert and Martin Moriarty on Viola.

On Saturday 4th September, there will be two concerts: 2pm in the Tracton Arts Centre (Inkwell Theatre) Minane Bridge, where Mozart’s Sonata for Cello and Bassoon B-Flat major, K292 (arr. for viola and double bass) will be performed. Cloyne Cathedral is the venue for a concert that evening, at 7.30, featuring Haydn’s String Quartet in D major, Op. 20 no. 4 and Sam Perkin’s String Trio “Flow.”

The closing concert will be back in MTU Cork School of Music on Sunday 5th September at 3pm and will include works by Brahms and Schubert.

Each concert has a different programme, showcasing a dazzling array of Irish and international musicians – Artistic Director and cellist, Sinéad O’Halloran, will be joined by phenomenal Irish musicians, Martin Moriarty – viola, Hannah Miller – French horn, Ellen Jansson and Gary Beecher – piano, alongside international violinists Peter Rainer & Stephanie Appelhans (Germany), Francesca Gilbert (UK) – viola and Naomi Shaham (Israel) – double bass.

Full details are on ortusfestival.ie

Tickets are now available for these live concerts and can be booked here. Current Covid protective measures will be adhered to in all venues.

This year there is also the opportunity to purchase tickets to watch each concert online. Tickets for the online concerts are available now and can be booked here. The concerts will be available to view online for one week only from September 10th.

Ticket sales are online only. For this reason, tickets are not available via usual outlets such as Pro Musica. However, if you are unable to purchase tickets online, please email us ortusfestival@gmail.com

Due to restricted capacity under government guidelines, there is limited availability and so early booking is advised for the live concerts.