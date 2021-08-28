Why is CBD rising in popularity?

28 August 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Have you heard the name CBD being used more and more often but have no idea what it is? Do you want to know more about CBD and why it has become so popular?

Ever since the discovery of CBD as a new compound within cannabis, it has been rising in popularity. It has recently been used to treat people with epilepsy along with other neurological disorders. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, which means that it doesn’t produce any effects on your mind or behavior when you take it. This is why many doctors prescribe CBD for their patients who suffer from anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Many people are interested in trying out CBD as an alternative treatment because they don’t want to be under the influence while treating themselves. They still want all the health benefits that come with taking medication such as reduced pain levels or relief from seizures. But how did CBD become so popular? Let’s look at the facts.

CBD vs. THC – The differences

When most people think about cannabis or marijuana, they think of the plant as a whole, and not its individual components. When consuming marijuana you will feel both the effects of a high, as well as feel calm and relaxed. This is because there are two main components within the marijuana plant itself. These being THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, and CBD which is also known as cannabidiol.

These two compounds are wildly different in what they offer consumers, however, they work best when used in conjunction with each other in the form of marijuana through the use of dry herb vaporizers, such as those available at MagicVaporizers, or even something as simple as a bong. While this is the most common way to consume marijuana, scientists have figured out how to isolate the different compounds so that they can be used for different purposes.

For instance, THC is known for giving you a well-known euphoric high. If you are wanting to have a much stronger experience you will purchase a product that contains more THC. Whereas CBD is known as the healing compound that is used for medicinal purposes and treats the symptoms of various conditions. If you are looking to get the health benefits from marijuana without the high, you should opt for a CBD product.

The CBD Industry

Over the past few years, the marijuana industry has placed a heavy emphasis on CBD products because of just how helpful they can be to those looking for alternative medication options.

CBD is not just restricted to some concentrate or something you need to vape. These days there are so many different products that can be found with CBD in them, from edibles, beverages, skin care products, vapes, tinctures, and more.

With all these different options available, the industry has seen a massive growth spurt. This growth has also come from more and more people having a greater understanding of what CBD is and how it can help them.

The Efficacy

There is growing evidence of the efficiency of CBD and this is something that has helped boost the industry greatly. CBD is not only great at helping those who are stressed or under pressure, to feel a bit more relaxed, but it is also incredible when it comes to treating other things.

CBD is most commonly used to treat pain and reduce inflammation as it works similarly to a pain killer. However, another common use for CBD is to help those who suffer from anxiety, depression, and CBD.

Although there is less success with other conditions such as cancer, arthritis, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s, there is still a significant amount of it, when it comes to treating and managing the symptoms of these conditions. It is not a magical cure but it is very effective when it comes to managing symptoms.

The social media Influence

In the past, most people who have any kind of social influence or standing would avoid talking much about marijuana or sharing and promoting products related to it.

However, these days this is completely different. Because of the fact that there is so much research that is backing CBD and the fact that it has helped so many people, more and more social media influencers are starting to promote it on their pages. Not only do influencers do this, but celebrities endorse these products as well. And this is something that affects the masses.