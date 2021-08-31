Gardai arrest THREE men in relation to Castletownroche and Annakisha house burglaries

31 August 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gardaí have arrested and charged three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to incidents of burglary that occurred in Co Cork on Friday, 27 August 2021.

The three men were arrested on Sunday, 29th August 2021 and were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Fermoy and Mallow Garda stations.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Mallow District Court tomorrow morning, Wednesday 1 September 2021 at 10.30am.

The two burglaries were of houses in Castletownroche and Annakisha, on the afternoon of Friday 27 August 2021.

A number of items were taken and both houses were ransacked. No persons were present at the premises during the incident and no injuries were reported.