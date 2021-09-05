James Whelan Butchers Butchers Academy #Jobs #JobFairy

5 September 20201

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Multi-award winning James Whelan Butchers, through its Butcher Academy, has launched a three-year Butcher Apprenticeship, with on the job training, as well as earning, backed up with structured FETAC Level 5 training and qualifications.

The opportunity is specifically relevant to young people who are looking for a more hands on and practical approach to further education, in a creative space.

Pat Whelan, CEO of James Whelan Butchers said “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a large amount of people using the enforced downtime to re-think their career choice and looking for more fulfilling and secure career paths in these uncertain times. For example, within our Butchers Academy at present there are students from a wide range of backgrounds, for example, from hospitality and engineering, changing their career path to a more rewarding, creative and fulfilling profession as a Master Butcher.”

He also added, “Through the three year programme we are training people who are as committed to their craft as we are to ours and giving these students who are interested in a career in the food industry, on-the-job training with some of the leading Master Butchers in Ireland.”

On graduation, this new crop of craft butchers will take up positions within James Whelan Butchers across the business’s premium retail shops around the country, with lots of opportunities for further career progression into management as well as product and business development.

For more information on James Whelan Butchers three year apprenticeship, visit www.jameswhelanbutchers.com, or email careers@jwb.ie

About James Whelan Butchers

James Whelan Butchers is a fifth-generation family-owned and run butcher business and producing high quality products is part of their DNA. In 1966 James Whelan Butchers first opened their doors in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

James Whelan Butchers, is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality, naturally reared meat directly from their butcher shops to your door. To meet this goal, they work with traditional artisan craftspeople and farmers to source the finest quality products you can buy. Their history and experience in agricultural processes uniquely gives their craftspeople the expertise to control and develop high standards at each stage of the supply chain from selection to maturation, to end-product refrigeration and presentation.

Having their own farm, processing facilities and shops to sell their produce allows James Whelan Butchers to give people that essential element of trust that every consumer requires when they buy meat today in James Whelan Butchers shops or order online. James Whelan Butchers’ high standards are achieved by constantly assessing and reassessing every aspect of their business. They do this by listening to their customers and people.

James Whelan Butchers is in Cork at Dunnes Stores, Bishopstown Court, Cork only.