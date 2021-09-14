The students are back on campus at Cork’s two Universities 14 September 2021 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie News in brief – As life resumes post COVID: Students have returned to Cork’s two universities this month at UCC and MTU. MTU Students Aoife Barry, Clonakilty, Nicole Marciniak, Mallow and Áine Poff, Kerry who are back on campus at Munster Technological University, Bishopstown, Cork.Pic: Darragh Kane MTU Students Áine Poff, Kerry, Nicole Marciniak, Mallow and Aoife Barry, Clonakilty who are back on campus at Munster Technological University, Bishopstown, Cork.Pic: Darragh Kane EDUCATION, NEWS