THINGS TO DO IN CORK: Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2021 WILL go ahead, despite COVID

15 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Guinness recently confirmed that the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival will take place over the bank holiday weekend from 22nd – 25th October 2021.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, one of the biggest and longest running events on the Irish music calendar, was cancelled in 2020 in line with Government guidelines.

Speaking about this year’s festival, Rory Sheridan, Head of Partnerships, Diageo Ireland said:

“We are absolutely delighted to confirm that the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2021 will be taking place this October Bank Holiday weekend, from the 22nd – 25th October. This will be the first major festival in Ireland since the pandemic to take place, which is a significant milestone not only for musicians and the events industry who have been one of hardest hit industries, but also for festival goers who have been waiting for some good news. We look forward to announcing full details of the festival including the line up over the coming weeks.”

Fiona Collins, Chairperson of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, said:

“We are delighted to bring the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival back to the City this year – we’re working through the programming and are excited to bring much loved performances, as well as emerging local talent, to the streets and venues of Cork this bank holiday weekend.”

Cllr. Colm Kelleher, Lord Mayor of Cork, also commented:

“On behalf of the people of Cork, the local business owners, hoteliers, bar and restaurants owners, as well as all of the musicians who will be involved again this year in The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome back the Festival. The hugely significant economic impact as well as the vibrancy and energy it brings to Cork city and the surrounding area is unparalleled – there is nothing else like it. This is the great news that we all wanted to hear!”

Full details will be released over the coming weeks on www.guinnessjazzfestival.com