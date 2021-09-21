The Best Irish Online Casinos and How to Choose Them

21 September 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Ireland is one of the countries in the world where online casino gaming is fully legal. This was made possible after the passing of the Betting (Amendment) Act in 2015, which allowed for both offshore and Irish operators to operate in Ireland. Due to this, many companies from Ireland and out of Ireland have taken advantage of this and set up many online casinos in the country.

A rise in the establishment of legitimate online casinos leads to a significant rise in the establishment of illegitimate ones. This is why you should be careful to research an online casino before placing any money it to determine its legitimacy. Here are some helpful pointers to determine if a new online casino in Ireland is worth your time or not.

Security and Safety of the Online Casino

One of the attributes of a good casino is the site’s safety. Online casino gaming requires you to submit your personal and financial data. It is important to ensure that you play in an online casino with security tools to ensure that your data is secure at all times. It is also important to check out for licensing and regulation of the online casino as this goes to show how safe the online casino is.

Variety of Games

It is important to play in online casinos with a variety of games. Unlike land-based casinos that have a limited number of games, an online casino should have numerous games where you can select from. The games should also be regularly updated and monitored to eradicate any bugs. A legitimate casino in Ireland will have numerous games to select from.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the outstanding features that make players prefer online casinos to land-based casinos is the bonuses and promotions they offer. A legitimate online casino in Ireland should have numerous bonuses and promotional offers to motivate new and existing players. Bonuses come in the form of free spins or free money that is deposited in your account, which you can gamble with and get great earnings in the process. The bonuses in a legitimate casino should have a realistic wagering requirement such that it is easy to convert the bonus into real cash.

Software Providers

Online casinos do not develop games. Instead, software providers such as Microgaming and NetEnt develop the games and sell them to the online casino. This is why it is important to select an online casino in Ireland that has trusted software providers. It is also important to select an online casino with a variety of software providers as this means that there will be a variety of games in the online casino.

Customer Support

When sourcing for the best Irish online casino, you must choose an online casino with good customer support services. Good customer support means that any time you have any queries for the online casino, you can receive efficient and timely solutions. It is important to choose an online casino with a live chat feature. This means that you can ask any queries on the casino website and receive instant answers.

The Best Irish Online Casino

Leo Vegas

Leo Vegas casino is a favourite for many Irish players who have continually referred to it as the “King of Mobile Casino”. The most outstanding feature of the online casino is its welcome bonus which is inclusive of free spins on the Book of Dead slot game. This is unusual for online casinos as most will give free spins to games of lower quality. Leo Vegas casino also has a sportsbook site which makes it a preferred option by many Irish players. Leo Vegas offers new games accompanied by the classics i.e.poker, Roulette, and Blackjack. The casino also has a live casino feature which opens up more immersive games, making it top of the list of best Irish online casinos.

Genesis Casino

Genesis Casino is a household name in Ireland. The online casino is home to many progressive jackpots which carry with them the possibility of landing huge winnings in one instance. The online casino is also home to some of Ireland’s best slot games with amazing slot themes. This, however, does not mean that the online casino is purely a slot casino but also other games. If you enjoy new and old classics like Roulette and Blackjack, Genesis Casino is the place to be. The casino also gives one of the biggest welcome bonuses for new players in Ireland making it stand out among other casinos. The VIP program at the online casino is also a favourite for many players as they earn loyalty points in the process.

Paddy Power Casino

The online casino is one of the oldest casinos which is most popular in Europe. The online casino which has its roots in Ireland offers the most lucrative bonuses for new and existing players. An outstanding feature of the online casino is the multichannel ability in their website. This means you can easily enjoy poker, bingo, and live casino on separate channels on the same website. The online casino offers both traditional and modern online casinos which are regularly updated to eradicate any bug. The online casino also has a sportsbook which makes it stand out from other casinos.

Casumo

Casumo Casino is highly popular in Ireland mainly because of its bonuses. The casino has a great welcome bonus that is inclusive of free spins to high-end games. There is also a 100% deposit match bonus which highly motivates new players who enjoy the over 2,000 games the casino offers. It is speculated that the online casino provides 31,500 different rewards to players daily, making it among the best casinos in Ireland. The casino also has a live chat feature on the website to cater to any queries arising from players.

If you follow the discussed tips on choosing the best Irish online casinos, you will find that the above-discussed casinos are the best online casinos in Ireland where you can enjoy online casino gaming.