Cork based ‘Today’ Show returns to RTE One TV today

27 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The ‘Today’ Show returns for its 10th season on RTÉ One TV today at 3.30pm. The programme is broadcast from the Father Matthew Quay studios of RTE, in Cork City

Maura Derrane, Daithí O Sé and Emer O’Neill are back with the 10th season of the show with a brand new set, food, fashion and entertainment and plenty of audience giveaways.

Autumn afternoons are about to step up a gear as Today returns to RTÉ One on Monday 27th September. Ireland’s most watched and enduring afternoon show returns for a milestone 10th season next week.

Presenters Maura Derrane and Dáithí O’Sé are incredibly proud to return to the RTÉ Cork studio once again where they will be joined by presenter Emer O’Neill. Emer co-presented the programme for two shows in May alongside Dáithí and now she returns to the set once again while Sinead Kennedy continues her maternity leave. Emer and Dáithí will be on your screens on Mondays and Tuesdays and Maura and Dáithí will be together in studio for the rest of the week.

Speaking ahead of next Monday Emer O’Neill said:

“I was so delighted initially being asked to present two shows last May but to get the call to come back again for a while is a dream come true. Dáithí, Maura and the whole team have made me feel so welcome. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and meeting some great guests.”

There are lots of other exciting changes this season including a brand-new set. The kitchen is at the heart of many Irish homes and in studio it will be at the centre of many of the conversations on the show – not forgetting the all-important cookery. There is a new signature tune composed by Meath man John Byrne after his entry was chosen following a public competition. He teamed up with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra over the summer to record it. A fresh colour scheme will be reflected in the graphics and logs.

Dáithí O’Sé said:

“10 seasons – who’d ever have thought it? I’m just delighted to get the gang back together. We’ve a new set and we’re ready and rearing to go. Emer did a great job last May so she’ll fit right in.”

Maura Derrane added:

“It’s really great to be back. There is an added excitement this September and I’m looking forward to our 10th season. It’s thanks to the great team that make it all come together. The show has never been afraid to change things up and this season is no different. Emer will bring something new to the mix and we’re looking forward to getting back into studio next week.”

While the show has evolved greatly throughout the years, many familiar favourites are back. James Patrice, Bláthnaid Tracey, Pat Fitzpatrick and Brenda Donohue return, along with our celebrity chefs including Kevin Dundon, Darina Allen, Paul Flynn, Eunice Power, Martin Shanahan and Neven Maguire. The news panel is back with familiar faces Anton Savage, Trishauna Archer, Terry Prone, Elaine Kinsella, Mary McEvoy and Fiona Looney. Get ready for the weekend on Fridays with the best hair styling tips and advice with Pam Morrissey and make up hits and tricks with Mark Rogers.

Reflecting on the show, Janet Frawley, Executive Producer said:

“We’re looking forward to celebrating on air, it‘s fantastic to reach this milestone for all the team involved. Over a thousand shows of daytime television have been broadcast from our Cork studios.”

To celebrate Today’s 10th season on RTÉ, one lucky viewer will get the chance to win a holiday of a lifetime. The winner and a guest will win an idyllic, luxury holiday for two people to the tropical island paradise of Maldives. To top it all off, they will also receive €5000. The competition will open on Monday’s show so tune in for more details.