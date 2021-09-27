BUSINESS NEWS: Musgrave appoints Bank of Ireland exec as new Chief Financial Officer

27 September 2021

By Mary Bermingham

The Cork headquartered Musgrave Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Myles O’Grady as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 4th April 2022. Musgrave owns the SuperValu and Centra franchise brands, and has other food related businesses.

Myles joins Musgrave from Bank of Ireland where he had been Group Chief Financial Officer since 2019. In joining Musgrave, Myles brings with him a wealth of experience in delivering sustainable growth and in driving a culture that is customer focused and increasingly digital.

Commenting on his appointment, Noel Keeley, Musgrave CEO said:

“I am pleased to welcome Myles to Musgrave as CFO following a comprehensive recruitment process. As one of Europe’s leading family-owned businesses we are committed to delivering long-term sustainable growth. Given Myles’ experience in senior financial and business leadership roles he will be a fantastic asset in helping us achieve our ambitions. I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Alan Cunningham for his significant and ongoing contribution as Acting CFO.”

Myles has been Group CFO at Bank of Ireland Group since October 2019. Prior to that he held senior roles at Citibank, Bord Gais and AIB Group. Myles is also a Non-Executive Director of New Ireland Assurance Company and is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.