9.5 acre Cork development site listed in Youbid.ie auction

28 September 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Lismire

A 9.5 acre development site in County Cork which previously received planning permission for 45 units, is up for auction later this month with a reserve price of €150,000. The site, in the centre of Lismire Village, is among several Cork properties in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction on September 30. Part of the Lismire site has already been developed, with nine units in place. It also received planning permission for 16 terraced units, 19 semi-detached units, three detached properties and eight serviced sites, but that planning permission has now lapsed. The site is central to the village, just opposite the school and the church. Lismire is 7km from Kanturk, and 5.5km from Newmarket. It is a small rural village with a church, primary school and GAA facilities and is centrally located, approximately an hour’s drive to Cork city, Limerick city and Killarney.

Bishopstown

Meanwhile, closer to Cork City, a four-bed apartment in Eden Hall, Model Farm Road in Bishopstown, will go to auction with a reserve of €170,000. Number 10 C Eden Hall is 131 sq mts and features an entrance hallway, large kitchen/dining/sitting room, and four en suite bedrooms. There is an array of facilities on site, ample car parking available, on site management office and on site security. The complex operates under a pooled rental scheme. Eden Hall is well located on the Model Farm Road, 5km from Cork city centre and within walking distance of CIT, UCC, CUH and Wilton.

Mallow

An attractive, three-bedroom semi-detached house just minutes from Mallow town centre, will also go to auction with a reserve of €210,000. Number 5 Eastly Court, College Wood, Mallow, offers bright and spacious living accommodation throughout with a small enclosed garden and garden shed with off-street parking to the front the property. The 101 sq mts accommodation includes an entrance hallway, living room and spacious kitchen/dining room. Patio doors provide excellent light and open on to the rear garden. A utility room and WC are also located on the ground floor On the first floor, there are three spacious bedrooms (including a master en-suite) and a large family bathroom.

Auction

In total, the auction will feature 26 properties from 14 counties, including apartments, a variety of residential house types, business premises, agricultural land and forestry. The properties for the September 30 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.