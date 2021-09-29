Funding for a new ‘Rural Recreation Officer’ post in #WestCork

29 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The West Cork Development Co will create a 50km walking trail called ‘Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí’

Senator Tim Lombard has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, of a major initiative for Rural Ireland, which includes funding for a number of new Rural Recreation Officers one of which is an additional post for West Cork.

“One of the most important part of today’s announcement by Minister Humphreys is the decision to appoint an additional Rural Recreation Officer in West Cork , as well as improving the salaries of the Rural Recreation Officers that are already carrying out great work across the country.” said Senator Lombard.

“I’ve met with the board of West Cork Partnership over recent months and they impressed on me the requirement for additional resources due to the number of participants on the Walks Scheme in West Cork. I’m pleased that the Minister took this on board when I met with her and todays announcement will allow the West Cork Partnership to continue to implement the Walks Scheme and work with farmers and landowners throughout West Cork to enhance our outdoor amenities.”

Senator Lombard continued “Our walking trails are magnificent and are a defining feature of West Cork. They have been a godsend throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic – providing so many of us with the opportunity to get out for some exercise and to meet up with family and friends. The additional funding announced today, gives us the opportunity to continue the excellent progress made in this area and to make West Cork a hub for walking trails. This is a real boost for outdoor amenities in West Cork and will ensure the beauty of our countryside continues to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”