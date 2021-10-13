Newmarket’s IRD Duhallow and Carrigaline’s @Good_Fish_Co shortlisted for Pakman Enviromental awards

13 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland’s National Environmental Awards, The Pakman Awards has announced that two Co. Cork organisations, IRD Duhallow and Good Fish Processing, have been shortlisted for a 2021 Pakman Award. The Pakman Awards is Ireland’s leading environmental awards programme which recognises excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management.

IRD Duhallow based in Newmarket, Co. Cork has been shortlisted in the Community Recycling Initiative of the Year category. The Pakman Awards judges recognised IRD Duhallow for their social enterprise, Furniture REVAMP, which provides a range of in-demand services to the local community, promoting the re-use of unwanted high-quality low-cost household furniture. REVAMP collects furniture and household goods that are suitable for re-use and carries out repairs and refurbishment work in their workshop, with steam cleaning and basic repair work adding value and usefulness to the many items that would otherwise be disposed of.

Carrigaline business, Good Fish Processing, has been shortlisted in the Waste Prevention Business category. The Pakman Awards judges commended the company for their commitment to protecting the planet’s natural resources and reducing their environmental impact. Good Fish Processing has implemented a sustainability policy and is committed to meeting the needs of their customers and consumers in an environmentally sound and sustainable manner.

The winners of each Pakman Award category will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony which takes place at The Shelbourne Hotel on 29 October in accordance with government guidelines.

Each category winner is eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award, which celebrates outstanding achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Now in its seventh year, the National Environmental Awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland who have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices.

From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

