CIF Construction Safety Week 2021

26 October 2021
By Elaine Murphy
CIF Construction Safety Week 2021 is running this week from Monday, 25th October to Friday, 29th October with a focus on a different theme each day.

The theme for today was “Mind Your Health” and CIF Southern Region focused on mental health in the industry.

With this in mind, the CIF ran a briefing for Health & Safety Officers and Site Managers to assist in recognising the signs that a colleague is struggling and how best to assist when an issue arises. The briefing took place at the Counting House at the Beamish & Crawford site, on South Main Street, Cork City.

Picture shows, from left: Conor O’Connell, Director CIF Southern Region; Ger O’Brien, ETF Practitioner & Mental Health Advocate; Timmy Long, Mental Health Advocate and Will Leahy, Contracts manager with BAM.
