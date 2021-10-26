26 October 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

CIF Construction Safety Week 2021 is running this week from Monday, 25th October to Friday, 29th October with a focus on a different theme each day.

The theme for today was “Mind Your Health” and CIF Southern Region focused on mental health in the industry.

With this in mind, the CIF ran a briefing for Health & Safety Officers and Site Managers to assist in recognising the signs that a colleague is struggling and how best to assist when an issue arises. The briefing took place at the Counting House at the Beamish & Crawford site, on South Main Street, Cork City.