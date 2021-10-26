Mahon call centre firm ‘Telus’ is to donate €50,000 to Irish charities

26 October 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The donation will support more than 2,000 calls to Aware’s mental health helpline and pay for My Lovely Horse Rescue’s animal feed bill in Cork for 2022

TELUS International Ireland is to donate €50,000 to Irish charities My Lovely Horse Rescue and Aware after reaching its annual fundraising target in just one month. Almost 500 team members from the global customer experience and digital IT solutions provider’s Cork, Dublin and Mayo branches took part in a sponsored virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro last month to raise the funds.

Each charity will receive €25,000. These funds will support more than 2,000 calls to mental health charity Aware’s free helpline, and cover My Lovely Horse Rescue’s animal feed bill in Cork for 2022. The virtual climb, known as the ‘Go All Out’ challenge, took place virtually as part of TELUS Days of Giving, a programme that brings together team members, retirees, family, and friends in each of the global regions where TELUS International operates to make a powerful positive impact in their local communities.

Speaking of the successful fundraiser, TELUS International Ireland’s Director of Human Resources, Miriam Manning, said:

“We are absolutely blown away by the efforts of our team and the support from our community for these two amazing charities. “By all coming together to virtually climb Mount Kilimanjaro, our team members collectively walked more than 22,000 kilometres in just two weeks. That’s about three times the distance between Ireland and Kilimanjaro by air. This amazing feat showed just how motivated they are by these two charities, which they themselves selected as our charity partners.”

TELUS International Ireland partnered with the Conqueror Virtual Challenges to help facilitate the virtual climb. Conqueror Virtual Challenges will also plant more than 1,100 trees on behalf of team members to mark the progress they tracked via a smartphone app.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifting, TELUS International Ireland plans to build on the success of this virtual fundraiser with in-person corporate and social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the months ahead.

Daniela Illuminati, Director of Operations and Site Lead for TELUS International Ireland, said:

“Our philosophy at TELUS International Ireland is to give where we live, and we are deeply honoured to work with and support the remarkable efforts of these two charities here in our local community. While the restrictions over the last 18 months limited what activities we can do, our tremendous results prove that they did not change our team’s commitment to our community.” “In addition to supporting Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue, our team has been able to find other new ways of making a difference. This year, we signed up to the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and introduced two hives of 60,000 native Irish honey bees to our Cork campus. We also donated fresh, organic produce from its gardens to the Rainbow Club, a local charity that supports children and teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

About TELUS International Ireland

TELUS International Ireland is a leading Irish-based provider of digitally-enabled customer experience (CX) and business process solutions, and is a key location in the TELUS International family. It has two CX and IT delivery centres strategically located in Dublin and Cork as well as a site in Ballina providing AI data solutions to support many of the world’s top brands.

With almost 2,000 team members, TELUS International Ireland is committed to promoting and celebrating diversity and inclusion within its team, company and the community where it lives, works and serves. This includes inclusive, high-impact volunteer days like TELUS Days of Giving.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.