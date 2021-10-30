Cork Preview – Cork Grand National the highlight on Sunday

30 October 2021, Saturday

By Roger FG Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Racing returns at Cork Racecourse on Sunday afternoon. A seven-race card takes place at the track which gets underway at 12.40pm and concludes at 4.05pm. The going on the Hurdle course is Yielding to Soft and Soft on the Chase course. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and you can find more tips for Cork at OLBG

12.40pm Maiden Hurdle (2m)

Crowns Major is a fascinating runner having scored in a bumper at Punchestown last term. He has since gone on to run a number of fine races on the Flat and is a danger on his hurdling debut. However, preference is for Mosala who was ultra-progressive on the Flat and now looks an interesting prospect going hurdling.

Selection: Mosala

1.15pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 4f)

This looks all about Memorable Daise for Willie Mullins. The son of Presenting was successful in a bumper at Galway in July and then went on to finish a respectable sixth in a Listed event at Gowran Park earlier this month. She looks an exciting prospect going forward.

Selection: Memorable Daise

Sweet Street scored at Cork last time out and is respected along with Captain Kangaroo who scored in good style at Listowel on his latest start. However, clear preference is for The Getaway Star. A dual winner already this term she looks capable of recording another success based on the smooth manner of her win at Limerick.

Selection: The Getaway Star

2.25pm G3 Novice Chase (2m 4f)

Cape Gentleman impressed on his chasing debut at Punchestown and he makes plenty of appeal. Bleu Berry also impressed at Listowel last time out, whilst the consistent Run Wild Fred has finished second in two competitive handicaps. Politesse also has to be respected given she easily scored on her chasing debut 11 lengths at Punchestown. However, preference for Cape Gentleman who oozed class on his first start over fences.

Selection: Cape Gentleman

3.00pm Cork Grand National Chase (3m 4f)

Russian Diamond has to defy top-weight, but impressed when scoring at Fairyhouse in October. Spades Are Trumps is another last time out winner who warrants respect, but preference is for the unexposed Eleazar Des Neiges who shaped with plenty of promise when second at Galway last time out and this looks the perfect time to shed his maiden tag over hurdles.

Selection: Eleazar Des Neiges

3.30pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Romella is chasing a fourth straight win and is now running off a mark of 107. Peckham Springs is thoroughly unexposed having scored over hurdles in good style at Fairyhouse last time out, but Rock On Seamie has been running a number of fine races this term and has finished second and third at Cork already this year.

Selection: Rock On Seamie

4.05pm Bumper (2m)

The Jonathan Sweeney-trained Reine Machine is an interesting contender with Jamie Codd aboard. However, preference is for Agritime. The six-year-old was second on debut at Roscommon, before going on to score in smooth fashion at Limerick earlier this month. She is taken to land the finale.

Selection: Agritime