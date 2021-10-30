Irish Bingo Culture

30 October 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

The popularity of bingo in Ireland has never been in doubt, because the game has continued to grow in popularity year on year, and now it seems that the younger generation have taken a particular shine to it, meaning that the future is looking bright for this pleasurable pastime, which first came to these shores over 50 years ago!

One of bingo’s most attractive traits is that the rules of the game are pretty easy to follow. Within no time at all, you could find yourself dotting multiple bingo cards at the same time – but that was when bingo was played in halls, rather than online. So why are the younger generation interested in online bingo? Here’s a look at Bingo across Ireland, and why it is continuing to attract new players.

Bingo Today

Bingo has certainly come a long way since the days of sitting in a smoky bingo hall, listening to the caller call numbers out with amusing nicknames attached to them. In the fast-paced society that we live in today, people don’t necessarily have as much free time as they used to. Meaning that bingo, has had to adapt itself to cater to this new world. Yes, there will still be bingo halls around, but certainly not as many as there used to be, with pubs and clubs now often offering the game as a way to attract more customers through the doors. You can now find it online of course, with a countless number of operators available. As a way to draw attention to themselves, operators will look for unique prizes and attractive payouts, just like on whichbingo. It appears that Bingo is trying to leave behind its past image of smokey halls and pensioners, and enter into a new age of youth, and excitement.

Bingo Game Variety

So, we’ve established that bingo continues to change its image as a way to keep up its – which you can see from this article – The Popularity of Bingo: UK vs USA. However, what else is it doing to entice the public? Well, one of the things it has done a lot of, is offering bingo variety to its players. Traditionally, the game used 90 balls; these days, you can find several variations, such as 30 ball bingo and 75 Ball bingo. Then there are other forms, such as Bingo Bonanza, Stallion Race Bingo, or You Pick ‘Em Bingo. These types of bingo games all come with different ways in which you can win, for example, having to match more or less numbers than you would traditionally, or you can even put luck into your own hands like you do in, You Pick ‘Em Bingo, where you select your own numbers.

Irish Popularity

Luck has long been on the side of the Irish, so playing a game of chance is something right up the street for this nation. When you add to it that Irish people have a love for entertainment, then it would appear that bingo slots right in just nicely. Ireland even has a presence on that long list of number nicknames, with the number 17 being dubbed ‘Old Ireland’, which of course refers to St. Patrick’s Day. Also, you won’t have to search for long before you find some Irish themed content amongst the providers of online gaming, as the popularity of Ireland continues to live on. Check out the history of bingo in Ireland here.

A Bright future for the Game

So, there you have it, several reasons why bingo has been popular and why it continues to be so. It’s looking like a favourable future for the game to, especially in Ireland, and the huge online presence that the game has.