Christmas is coming to Cork – The Atkins Gift Guide

31 October 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Christmas is coming and with it comes panicked parents hitting the shops earlier than ever.

As we’ve seen across the water in the UK, shortages are very real, and as we near closer to December 25th its expected that supply chains will be placed under even more stress.

However, things on Leeside are looking a little brighter with a perhaps, more unexpected, Cork establishment bringing some festive cheer.

Atkins Farm Machinery & Garden Shop, who’ve been serving Corkonians and beyond since 1878 have added a huge array of model farm toys, decorations, clothes and more to their ever-growing garden shop catalogue just in time for Santa’s visit!

What’s Causing the Shortage?

It’s like a series of dominoes falling, all causing a knock on effect that leaves us in this situation. Following the blockage of the Suez Canal earlier in the year shipping companies are still working through a backlog. This, combined with the lack of HGV drivers in the UK is leading to us feeling the effects in Ireland, albeit to a lesser extent.

In a normal situation large container ships would carry their cargo to a port where it is then checked, unloaded onto lorries at the port and then the empty containers are loaded back onto the ships in order to free up space – Then your lorries begin to carry the goods to a distribution centre. Now however things are different, the ships arrive in only to find nowhere near enough staff at the port to move the containers alongside a lack of drivers for the lorries. Containers are unloaded and left stacked up in the port, both full and empty. As the port and docks fill up ships are diverted to other ports, causing congestion as too many vessels arrive leading to serious knock on effects as everything grinds to a snails pace.

However, things are very different at Atkins on the Carrigrohane Road.

“Inevitably there will be shortages this year in some departments but I’m happy to say we’ve gotten ahead of the curve here and have all of our Christmas stock here ready to go. Obviously, the supply chains have been severely disrupted, but we’ve managed to work closely with our suppliers over the past few months in order to have a fully stocked shop for the Christmas run” notes Joe Doherty, e-Commerce Manager at Atkins

So what exactly do Atkins have?

Outdoor Toys

Between rolling lockdowns, school closures and more the nations kids have been couped up indoors for a significant portion of the past 18 months. Now’s the time to encourage them to get out and about, wherever you may be. Atkins have a great selection of farm toys, so what’s a better option then in that case than a pedal go kart! Atkins is stocked and loaded with a variety of Dino brand Go Karts, complete with various accessories including tipping trailers, transport boxes, mirrors, trailers, pallet forks, shovels, lights and more – Ideal for kids big and small!

If the kids go-kart is perhaps too big of a jump, Atkins also have a wide selection of children’s pedal tractors for that small farmer in your life. Fendt, Case, New Holland, there all there complete with loaders and trailers.

Small Scale Farming

Tractor toy models & Mini tractors. Essential for those hobbyist kids and adults alike. This is one of those rare pastimes that crosses generations, with both old and young actively seeking out new additions for their collections. With the smaller folk, they may be more inclined to play with the toys whereas we often see adult collectors purchase a model to match the full-scale version they may use on a daily basis whilst farming. Whether you’re looking to start a collection or add to one, Atkins has a wide variety of models to choose from including the famous 1970s David Brown model toy tractor.

High Fashion

At Christmas time we’ve all got a bit of a tendency to launch money at a present that isn’t really that worthwhile – Why not put this money towards something useful or practical instead?

Atkins are happy to be supplying you with all sorts of workwear, waterproofs, hats and more in their Farm Clothing section this year. As we delve deeper into Autumn the days are getting shorter and unfortunately, wetter. But we’ve got you covered, literally. Check out these Waterproof trousers and jacket from Air Flex. It may be lashing out but jobs still need to get done, you may as well stay dry while you do them!

If you’re stuck for gift ideas we’re happy to have a huge range of branded clothing from brands like Fendt, Regatta, Hoggs of Fife and lots more. We’ve even got overalls for kids!

Our personal favourite however has to be this ripstop Gilet from Hoggs of Fife. Super durable material, heavy, perfect for work on the farm or anywhere else.

Get your Boots on!

Excellent farm footwear is essential. Agricultural work and farming in general puts a lot of demand on your feet and as we all know, the farm needs tending to regardless of the weather, so you’ll need something durable, reliable, comfortable and waterproof under your feet. You’ve also got to consider safety, anyone who’s worked on a farm knows that you’ll be coming into contact with harsh chemicals, slurry, fertiliser, disinfectants and just general mud on a regular basis.

Check out the Atkins footwear range to find the right welly for you (or someone else!) Even if wellington boots aren’t for you, the Atkins teams have no shortage of work boots, hiking boots and more. Also check out this handy footwear repel spray which offers added water repellency to any shoe you may have, very useful in a pinch. Also, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a good pair of socks, don’t forget to throw your thermal workwear socks into the stockings!

Celebrate, Decorate – The New Christmas Shop

Safe to say we all need a bit of cheer this year. It may be a bit early to decorate your home, but its never too early to start pulling together some new Christmas decorations. Lights, lanterns, cushions, mats, you name it, the list is endless. If you’re looking to brighten up the place check our wide selection of LED lights for both inside & out. Energy efficiency is key and we carry a huge variety of Christmas lights in your jolly red, green and white alongside other popular colours. Our personal favourite are these furry, santa decorations, a perfect addition to any Christmas display!

Of course, lets not forget the centrepiece of everyones decorations – The tree. Your tree will need firm support and a decent water supply to see it through the festive season, Atkins carries sturdy Christmas tree stands ensuring your fir looks its best come December 25th!

For all of your Christmas needs visit Atkins.ie today or pop into one of our stores in Bandon, Fermoy or on the Carrigrohane Rd, Cork City. With free delivery on all orders over €60 within Ireland, Atkins has something for everyone this festive season.