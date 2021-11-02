Photography Exhibition goes on display in Fitzgeralds Park – with thanks to Sample-Studios, Gurranabraher Credit Union, and City Council

2 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sample-Studios, in partnership with Gurranabraher Credit Union and Cork City Council Commemoration Fund are delighted to present PhotoGo, a community photography competition and exhibition in The Lord Mayor’s Pavilion, Fitzgerald’s Park. PhotoGo competition launched on Culture Night in September and invited Corkonians to take photographs that celebrated Cork City’s Northside communities and the theme of ‘Commemorating the Past, Celebrating the Present’. Over 100 entries were received, as well as photos by students from St. Vincent’s Secondary School, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire A.G., C.S.N and Mayfield Community Training Centre who participated in a series of free photography workshops with artist and Sample-Studios member Kate McElroy.

Opening on October 29th and running until November 16th, visitors to Fitzgerald’s Park can enjoy a selected presentation of PhotoGo entries on display in the windows of The Lord Mayor’s Pavilion. Visitors can also view selected entries online in a digital exhibition space on www.sample-studios.com. 12 shortlisted entries have been selected by a judging panel to appear in a special commemorative calendar and go forward for public vote for the ‘People’s Voice Award. Vote for your favourite entry until December 15th on www.sample-studios.com

Michael O’Connell, Vice-Chair of Gurranabraher Credit Union (who happens to be a former Lord Mayor), speaking at the launch of PhotoGo by Cllr. Colm Kelleher, The Lord Mayor of Cork, commented “This is the 3rd year of our PhotoGo initiative with Sample-Studios and we couldn’t be happier with the quality of the entries and enthusiasm for this exhibition. Having been shortlisted for the Business to Arts Awards last year, PhotoGo has been recognised locally and nationally as a great way to celebrate our communities and our City .”