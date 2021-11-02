Former Cogan’s Bar, Carrigaline is being developed into new Gastro Pub… and other news from Carrigaline

2 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Main Street Development

Great progress is being made on Main Street, Carrigaline on the Cogan’s Bar site which is being developed as a gastropub.

Meanwhile, Planning permission is being sought to demolish the two dwelling houses on Main Street next to the Corner House and to develop a three-storey complex extending to the rear encompassing a variety of 32 apartments. O’Neill’s house on Church Hill is being demolished to make way for a new entrance to the old pitch and putt club which houses are being built at present. A housing development has started on the grounds of the old Rectory and a further eight building sites around the town are being developed at a pace. Meanwhile, the redevelopment of the old Gaelscoil continues.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed walking group drove to Templebreedy, Crosshaven on Monday morning and admired the scenic views and then walked to Weaver’s Point and back. Then they visited the Templebreedy ancient graveyard which continues to be cleaned up and maintained by volunteers. Next Monday the walking group plan to go on a guided tour of Cork City. The Shed Choir continues to practice every Tuesday and a new musical group is being formed. Great progress is reported on the completion of the new Shed which is scheduled for later this month. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Novena for Holy Souls

The Novena of Masses for the Holy Souls commenced on Tuesday November 2nd in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline and will continue until Wednesday November 10th. Masses will be at 9.30am and 7.30pm. Mass for all who died in the Parish since November last year will be celebrated this Friday November 5th at 7.30pm. The annual ‘Blessing of the Graves’ at St Mary’s Cemetery, Church Road will take place this Sunday November 7th at 3.00pm.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns entry of the Parklet was placed second in their category in this year’s Muintir na Tíre Pride of Place competition. The results were announced last Wednesday in the Kingsley Hotel. This year it was both a Cork City and County event. Tidy Towns volunteers planted daffodil bulbs and did litter picking on Saturday last.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise music and singing classes are back in full swing after the Mid-Term break. Most are taking lessons on Zoom on Wednesday evenings while beginners are taking live classes in Gaelscoil na Dúglaise on Thursday evenings. The U12, U15 and U20 group music sessions are live in the ICA Hall on Sundays. The adult group continues to play together on Thursdays.