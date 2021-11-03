Ryanair launches new route from Cork Airport to Manchester

3 November 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In recent days Ryanair announced its largest ever Winter schedule from Cork, with a new route from Cork to Manchester, operating twice daily from 15th December. This new route is part of Ryanair’s Winter 2021/22 schedule from Cork, delivering over 60 weekly flights to 13 destinations.

Having recently announced a $200m investment in Cork Airport and a full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity with the re-opening of its 2 aircraft bases, this new route will further enhance connectivity between Ireland and the UK, as Ryanair continues to re-build Europe’s aviation and tourism industries by restoring connectivity and growing its network of annual passengers to over 225 million by 2026.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a €14.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March ‘22, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 31st October 2021 on www.Ryanair.com – the perfect excuse for a well-deserved getaway with family or friends.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: