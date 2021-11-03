Ryanair launches new route from Cork Airport to Manchester

3 November 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
In recent days Ryanair announced its largest ever Winter schedule from Cork, with a new route from Cork to Manchester, operating twice daily from 15th December. This new route is part of Ryanair’s Winter 2021/22 schedule from Cork, delivering over 60 weekly flights to 13 destinations.
Having recently announced a $200m investment in Cork Airport and a full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity with the re-opening of its 2 aircraft bases, this new route will further enhance connectivity between Ireland and the UK, as Ryanair continues to re-build Europe’s aviation and tourism industries by restoring connectivity and growing its network of annual passengers to over 225 million by 2026.
To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a €14.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March ‘22, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 31st October 2021 on www.Ryanair.com – the perfect excuse for a well-deserved getaway with family or friends.
Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:
“As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industries by restoring connectivity and growing our network of passengers to over 225 million per annum by 2026. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Cork to Manchester following the reopening of our Cork base from this Winter. This will allow Irish and UK families to reconnect this Christmas, as well as Cork’s Manchester United fans return their season tickets, on Ryanair’s lowest fares with two daily flights to choose from.
To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €14.99 for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Sunday 31st October. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”