Are Online Casinos Here to Stay in Ireland?

12 November 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

For several years, online gambling was illegal in Ireland. However, in 2015, the Betting Amendment Act was passed. This paved the way for betting operators to offer services via the internet to Irish players. Today, Irish players can enjoy all forms of online gambling, including casino gaming. But does this mean that casino sites are here to stay?

The Legality of Irish Online Casinos

Although casino sites are legal in Ireland, a betting operator must get a licence to offer services. Currently, three authorities regulate online gambling in the country. These are the Department of Justice and Equality, the National Lottery, and the Revenue Commissioners. Each authority has its specific functions. They also perform background checks to ensure operators can meet the industry standard.

Growth of Online Casinos

Following the legalisation of internet gambling, the industry has continued to grow notably. By 2019, mobile gambling took off, and players could play games on their smartphones and tablets. Statistics show that Irish players spent around €14 million on online casino gaming in 2019, and this figure increases each year.

The industry flourishes due to the convenience and first-rate services that top Irish online casino sites offer. Since online gambling became legal, many people have preferred betting online over traditional betting. Thanks to advancements in technology, fast payment options, and a wide variety of games, the industry is expected to grow more within the next few years.

New Reforms

In March 2019, the interagency set up for internet gambling in Ireland submitted a report to the government for approval. A key issue the report highlighted was the need for an independent regulatory authority to oversee all gambling activities in the country. The function of the regulatory authority will include issuing licences in the country and enforcing necessary rules and regulations.

To date, the government has been working on a new gambling control bill and how to create an effective regulatory system.

Future Prospects

As more Irish players continue to play internet casino games, what can we expect in the future? The use of cryptocurrencies at Irish betting sites may grow over the next few years. After all, it’s already being adopted in various business areas. Live casino and mobile casino gaming can also be expected to grow.

In short, online casinos are here to stay in Ireland, at least for the foreseeable future.