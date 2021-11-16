Absolute Airsoft Cork raises €11,410 for Cork Cancer Services

16 November 2021

By Mary Bermingham

On Sunday, October 17th Absolute Airsoft Cork on the 50-acre woodland site located at Beal Na blath near Crookstown was host to a charity airsoft game for Make Your Mark on Cancer, raising a phenomenal €11,410 for the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre and Psycho-Oncology services.

Over 212 players were out in force for the fifth year of the charity event in aid of Make Your Mark on Cancer. To date, the charity game has raised over €35,210.

The fundraiser was organised by Absolute Airsoft Cork’s, along with the help of Eoin and Damien Prendergast, founders of the annual Make Your Mark on Cancer Charity walk in memory of their brother Mark Prendergast, who lost his battle with testicular cancer in June 2012.

Since 2013, the Make Your Mark on Cancer charity walk has raised over €350,000 for the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre. The 22km walk from The Viaduct on the N71 to the Town Hall in Bandon, went Virtual in 2020 and postponed for 2021 but promises to be back in 2022.

A former patient of the Mercy University Hospital and family friend of the Prendergast family, Martin Fehilly has been a huge supporter of Make Your Mark on Cancer, hosting the charity airsoft game on an annual basis. Commenting on the event, Martin said, “We are delighted to be able to support Make Your Mark on Cancer and since our first charity game five years ago, the event has grown and grown which is fantastic. As well as supporting the Prendergast family, I also have my own connection with The Mercy, having been successfully treated for Testicular Cancer 20 years ago which is also why I’m so keen to support this amazing cause. The Cancer CARE Centre will be such a fantastic support for people diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families, by offering them a dedicated place to go for information and help.”

Damien Prendergast, Make Your Mark on Cancer Chairman said, “On behalf of the Make Your Mark committee, we would like to thank Martin and his team at Absolute Airsoft Cork for their continued support which has been fantastic. Every cent raised makes a difference towards the Mercy Foundation’s development of a dedicated Cancer CARE Centre which we are very proud to support. As a family, we were very grateful for the support that both our brother Mark and our family received during what was a very difficult time. A dedicated Cancer CARE Centre will be a huge asset in helping so many more patients and their families during the difficult journey of a cancer diagnosis.”

For further information on the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre visit www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie