Cork Accountants appoint Paul O’Connell as new Managing Partner

22 November 2021

By Tom Collins

Business News

Leading accountancy firm for SMEs in Ireland, Quintas has today announced the appointment of Paul O’Connell as their new Managing Partner. Paul succeeds Tim McCarthy, who has served as Managing Partner for the past 15 years. Tim will continue as a Partner with the firm, heading up their strategic business advisory team.

Paul has been with the firm since joining as a graduate. He has a deep understanding of the business and client needs as well as extensive business advisory experience. Paul will continue to work closely with his existing clients in this new role.

The Cork based firm has a team of over 50 professionals and operates across multiple sectors. They are known for their experience in corporate finance, banking, debt resolution & insolvency, succession planning, tax restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and mediation.

Speaking on his appointment Mr O’Connell said, “I am honoured to have been chosen by my fellow partners to serve as Managing Partner. Quintas is a fantastic place to work and build a successful career. As Managing Partner, I look forward to leading the team and developing the next generation of talent – cementing the firm as an employer of choice. On behalf of the firm, I would like to express my thanks to Tim for all the work he has done in building Quintas over the past 15 years. I look forward to continuing to work together”.

Commenting on his successor, outgoing Managing Partner Tim McCarthy said, “I would like to congratulate Paul on his appointment to Managing Partner. I have worked with Paul for most of his career and I know that he has the expertise to successfully lead Quintas into this next phase. As partner and head of our strategic business advisory team I am looking forward to dedicating my time exclusively to supporting our clients – from Corporates, SMEs and families – with their own key decisions.”

Quintas are trusted strategic advisors with years of proven business advisory service expertise across a broad range of sectors, in addition to providing niche service offerings through their wealth management, and renewable energy divisions.