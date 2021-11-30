15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Cork Punter Profits €17,700 From Incredible Horse Racing Picks

30 November 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork,ie

A punter in Co. Cork received a boost to their finances after two wagers on horse racing resulted in a handsome payout.

The anonymous customer placed the bets via their BoyleSports account and selected four horses running at Kempton on Monday afternoon. They placed the same four horses into a €1 each way Super Yankee and €1 each way Lucky 31 amounting to a stake of €114.

Not all of the selections won but two winners and a place were enough to see a sizeable profit.

The winners were Al Gaiya (25/1) in the 12.50 and Havana Goldrush (28/1) in the 1.25. Haku managed a place at 10/1 in the 1.55 so both wagers had secured a payout.

After a very successful day with some brilliantly priced winners, the customer won a stunning amount of €8,866.60 from the Super Yankee and €8,949.30 from the Lucky 31 meaning a mouth-watering total of €17,815.80 was won.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Well done to our customer in Cork after spending €114 to win a huge amount of €17,815.80. We wish our customer happy spending and huge congratulations on the big win.”

ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme changes should be paused
Previous Post
Cork County Council launch festive initiatives to support businesses and communities
Next Post