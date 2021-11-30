Cork Punter Profits €17,700 From Incredible Horse Racing Picks

30 November 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork,ie

A punter in Co. Cork received a boost to their finances after two wagers on horse racing resulted in a handsome payout.

The anonymous customer placed the bets via their BoyleSports account and selected four horses running at Kempton on Monday afternoon. They placed the same four horses into a €1 each way Super Yankee and €1 each way Lucky 31 amounting to a stake of €114.

Not all of the selections won but two winners and a place were enough to see a sizeable profit.

The winners were Al Gaiya (25/1) in the 12.50 and Havana Goldrush (28/1) in the 1.25. Haku managed a place at 10/1 in the 1.55 so both wagers had secured a payout.

After a very successful day with some brilliantly priced winners, the customer won a stunning amount of €8,866.60 from the Super Yankee and €8,949.30 from the Lucky 31 meaning a mouth-watering total of €17,815.80 was won.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Well done to our customer in Cork after spending €114 to win a huge amount of €17,815.80. We wish our customer happy spending and huge congratulations on the big win.”